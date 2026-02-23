Royal Alexandra expansion to transform healthcare in Rhyl

The historic Royal Alexandra hospital is to be transformed by a major £33m investment by Welsh Government that will improve NHS services for people living in Rhyl

The new purpose-built facility will include a minor injuries unit capable of treating more than 20,000 people a year and will ease pressure Ysbyty Glan Clwyd's emergency department, nearby.

A 14-bed ready-to-go-home reablement unit will also be part of the new building. It will bring together NHS and social care teams to provide care for people returning home after medical and surgical treatment in hospital. Radiology services will be expanded in Rhyl and four new dental suites will improve access to NHS care. There will also be an increase in training opportunities for dental nurses.

The £33m new build, which is due to be completed in 2027, is the first phase of a £60m investment in the Royal Alexandra Hospital. A business case for phase two to redevelop and improve the existing hospital will be submitted separately by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. The First Minister and Health Secretary confirmed funding for the new development, ahead of the Welsh Government’s Cabinet meeting in Wrexham later today (23rd February).

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

This long-term investment in health services in Rhyl will cut the amount of time people wait in emergency department, increase the number of inpatients and result in people being able to return home faster after treatment in hospital.



This investment is part of the Welsh Government’s action to transform healthcare in North Wales, modernising facilities and working smarter so people can be treated closer to home.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, added:



I’m really pleased to confirm this funding for the redevelopment of the Royal Alex. Rhyl is a popular holiday destination, which means NHS services work hard to meet the needs of local residents and visitors all year round. This funding will provide a fantastic new minor injuries and ailments unit and a new reablement unit, bringing health and social care together under one roof, helping people recover and feel supported so they can get back home.

In a joint statement, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Chair Dyfed Edwards and CEO Carol Shillabeer said:

We are delighted to have received the approval of our business case from Welsh Government. This means we can now progress with the preparatory work and construction of this important new facility. It will not only benefit our community in Rhyl and the surrounding areas, but also provide services that will relieve some of the pressures on Ysbyty Glan Clwyd. We would like to acknowledge the support and partnership of Denbighshire County Council and other partners in the third sector, together with the overwhelming support we saw from local people in our consultations. This new building will be a focus for the community and signals our commitment to bringing services closer to where people live in North Wales.

Leader of Denbighshire County Council, Jason McLellan, said: