Royal Household1 expenditure last year amounted to £117.3 million, according to a new report by the National Audit Office.

In its report – Royal Household spending and accountability – the NAO analyses the public funding for the Household and the arrangements in place for oversight of this funding. It also outlines the accountability arrangements that Parliament has put in place for the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall but does not go into detail about the Duchies, or other private funds, which are outside of the remit of the NAO.

Among its findings the NAO detailed how, in addition to £86.3 million in public money the Royal Household received in the form of the Sovereign Grant,2 it raised £9.8 million from other income. This included property rentals and fees for digital services to other households such as the Privy Purse.3 Funds from the Sovereign Grant Reserve were used to make up the £21.2 million difference between income and expenditure, and the Reserve stood at £10.1 million at the end of March 2023.4

The Royal Household’s biggest outlay is property maintenance of the Occupied Royal Palaces. Of the £117.3 million cost last year, £57.8 million (49%) was spent on maintenance and £27.1 million (23%) on salaries for Royal Household staff who support the work of the King. Most of the maintenance outgoings went on the reservicing of Buckingham Palace (£43.0 million).5 By March 2023, £185.1 million had been spent on this reservicing programme, which is replacing cabling, plumbing and heating throughout the Palace. Separate to the reservicing programme, the Royal Household also has a rolling ten-year plan for maintaining the Occupied Royal Palaces, which currently runs to 2026-27. The Comptroller and Auditor General plans to report separately next year on the Buckingham Palace reservicing programme, which has an approved budget of £369 million.

The Crown Estate – the profits of which determine the Sovereign Grant6 – posted profits of £442.6 million in 2022-23.7 Expected revenue related to offshore windfarms is likely to affect the funding formula calculations for the Sovereign Grant. In the coming years, approximately £1 billion of income per annum is expected from option fees paid by windfarm developers.

Since the Grant is set in relation to The Crown Estate’s profit, the Grant would increase by more than £100 million a year if the formula is not revised.9 The latest review of the Grant by the Royal Trustees is expected to be published in 2023.10 This review will include an assessment of the funding formula, determining what percentage of The Crown Estate’s profit should be used to determine the Grant in coming years.

Read the full report : Royal Household spending and accountability

