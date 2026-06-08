Royal Meteorological Society awards recognise two outstanding Met Office staff members

The Royal Meteorological Society has honoured those who have made outstanding contributions to weather and climate science, including two exceptional Met Office staff members.

At a ceremony which took place on 3 June, the event celebrated the breadth of work across the meteorological community, from research and education to communication and professional practice.

Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, Professor Liz Bentley FRMetS, recently said:

“The achievements recognised through the RMetS Awards reflect the strength, diversity, and global importance of weather and climate science today. “We warmly congratulate all of our 2025 winners and thank them for their continued contributions to research, education, communication, and professional practice.”

The Met Office award recipients were:

The FitzRoy Award for Professional Meteorology: Stewart Turner

Stewart Turner The L F Richardson Prize: Alice Lake

Stewart Turner, EUMETSAT Manager

Met Office’s EUMETSAT Manager, Stewart Turner, has received this year’s FitzRoy award for Professional Meteorology. This award recognises his exceptional and sustained contributions to UK and European Meteorology for more than twenty years, across which he has demonstrated continuous leadership in satellite-based Earth observation, international partnership, and data policy.

Stewart’s work has exemplified the very best of professional meteorology, by strengthening the foundations of modern meteorology in the UK and beyond and delivering benefits that will endure for decades.

Stewart said:

"I am deeply honoured to receive the FitzRoy Award for Professional Meteorology, particularly as my career has sat a little to the side of traditional meteorology rather than within it. “To enable sustained access to satellite observations includes enormous collaboration and support from so many colleagues in the Met Office, across the UK space community and internationally. To have that collective effort recognised in this way means a great deal to me, and I hope it shows that there are many valuable ways to contribute to our field."

Alice Lake, Post-Processing Senior Scientist

This year’s L F Richardson Prize has been awarded to Met Office Senior Scientist, Alice Lake. This is a prize which is awarded annually to an early career member of the Society for a commendable paper published in a Society journal.

Alice’s paper, “A Multivariate Ensemble Post-Processing Technique for Physically Consistent Spot Forecasts,” presents a new method for generating deterministic spot forecasts from ensemble data.

It offers a solution to address a growing need from meteorological organisations like the Met Office as they move towards high-resolution ensemble-based forecasting, to support users who still rely on deterministic outputs. This new method offers a customisable and practical solution for users so they can make better-informed decisions.

Alice recently said:

"I'm delighted to receive the L F Richardson Award. It means a great deal to have work in applied science and user-focused meteorology recognised, as I am very passionate about translating scientific advances into practical applications that deliver real-world value. “I am very grateful for the support of my colleagues across the Met Office, whose expertise and encouragement have been invaluable.”

The Royal Meteorological Society celebrated the awards at its Annual Meeting on 3rd June at the Royal Botanic Gardens, recognising all 2025 winners and each of their remarkable contributions across research, education, communication and professional practice.

The full list of RMetS award recipients for 2025 can be viewed here.