Royal Navy and RAF shadow Russian ships and intercept Russian aircraft to protect UK national security
HMS Iron Duke and HMS Tyne shadowed four Russian vessels in UK waters and RAF jets intercepted a Russian Bear aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.
Royal Navy warships have spent the past week closely shadowing the Russian Navy as four of its vessels sailed through the Channel and the North Sea, helping to protect UK national security.
Alongside this, two RAF Typhoons scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth recently (11/09), supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton, to intercept two Russian Bear-F aircraft operating near the UK.
The RAF jets were launched under NATO command and worked closely with our partners to monitor the aircraft as they passed through international airspace. Our Typhoon fighters escorted the aircraft out of the UK’s Flight Information Region and at no time did the Russian aircraft enter UK sovereign airspace.
Typhoons are part of the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert, which sees aircraft in Scotland and England at high-readiness 24/7, 365 days a year ready to defend and protect UK airspace.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP recently said:
This government is committed to making the UK secure at home and strong abroad. Efforts by the Royal Navy and RAF over the last two weeks demonstrate their selfless commitment to protecting our national security.
I’d like to thank those members of our armed forces who took part in this operation, their professionalism and skill was on full display while working seamlessly with our NATO allies to uphold international standards.
In a six-day operation hand-in-hand with NATO allies, the Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke shadowed the Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its supporting tug Evgeny Churov through the Dover Strait and into the Atlantic.
The carefully-choreographed operation started at the beginning of September when Canadian warship HMCS Shawinigan escorted the diesel-powered submarine and her support vessel as they sailed from the Baltic and headed across the North Sea. The Canadian patrol ship handed over monitoring duties to the Royal Navy as the Russian vessels approached the busy Dover Strait.
From there HMS Iron Duke ensured constant watch on the two vessels, using her many sensors including her Wildcat helicopter, from 815 Naval Air Squadron, in the air. The submarine remained on the surface throughout the operation.
Once the Russian vessels had passed UK waters, HMS Iron Duke handed over shadowing duties to the Marine Nationale off the northwest coast of France, where the frigate FS Auvergne took up the mission.
The ship then returned immediately to the North Sea for a near carbon copy operation – this time with Steregushchiy-class corvette Stoiky and tanker MT Yaz as it approached Dover, picking up shadowing duties from the Belgian Navy, whose patrol vessel BNS Castor had kept watch up to that point.
HMS Iron Duke then handed over monitoring duties to patrol ship HMS Tyne off north western France.
Throughout both journeys past the UK – permitted under international law in accordance with the right of innocent passage– the Russian warships and their support vessels were closely monitored by UK forces to ensure they acted in a safe and non-threatening manner.
Commanding Officer of HMS Iron Duke Commander David Armstrong recently said:
These were the fourth and fifth such operations for HMS Iron Duke since we emerged from a period of intense training in July, and I am extremely proud of the professionalism and selfless dedication that my ship’s company consistently display as they perform their duty.
Maritime security operations of this nature are a fundamental capability of the Royal Navy, with the protection of our sovereign waters and critical national infrastructure a key focus.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/royal-navy-and-raf-shadow-russian-ships-and-intercept-russian-aircraft-to-protect-uk-national-security
