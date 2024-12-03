Royal Navy ship demonstrates commitment to Caribbean security during visit to Turks and Caicos Islands

Residents in Providenciales and Grand Turk were given the opportunity to visit the ship and learn more about the Royal Navy.

HMS Medway has visited Providenciales and Grand Turk during the past week, underscoring the UK’s steadfast commitment to its Overseas Territories and regional partners in the Caribbean.

Currently assigned to the North Atlantic and Caribbean region, HMS Medway plays a critical role in disaster response during the Atlantic hurricane season. The visit enabled a disaster response exercise and engagement between the ship’s crisis response troop and the Turks and Caicos Islands Regiment.

The vessel’s visit to Turks and Caicos also offered residents an opportunity to learn more about HMS Medway’s work, highlighting the UK’s ongoing commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of its Overseas Territories.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard, recently said:

I would like to thank the dedicated men and women serving aboard HMS Medway for their hard work in supporting the UK’s commitment to regional security and for supporting our Overseas Territories in the Caribbean. From tackling narcotics trafficking, to supporting relief efforts during hurricane season, the crew of HMS Medway are providing a valuable and reassuring presence for British citizens in the Overseas Territories.

The ship hosted local dignitaries, including the Islands’ Governor, for defence engagement activities in Providenciales, and later, in Grand Turk, welcomed schoolchildren aboard to learn about her vital capabilities and humanitarian equipment, including disaster relief supplies, ration packs, medical gear, and materials for clearing storm debris. Key engagement was also conducted with the Turks and Caicos Islands Defence Regiment.

In addition to disaster preparedness, HMS Medway actively supports counter-narcotics efforts across the region, regularly conducting joint operations with US authorities to disrupt the narcotics trade. These efforts bolster regional security and play a significant role in preventing illegal substances from reaching UK shores.

Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, recently said:

HMS Medway’s presence in the Turks and Caicos Islands exemplifies the UK’s unwavering commitment to its Overseas Territories and regional allies. From providing rapid disaster response to supporting security operations, HMS Medway represents the UK’s readiness to assist and support Caribbean communities.

HMS Medway’s presence in Turks and Caicos reflects Defence’s commitment to maintaining a persistent presence in the region, reinforcing partnerships with Caribbean allies like the United States, Netherlands, Canada, and France.

The ship’s previous work in the Caribbean includes assisting the British Overseas Territories, including through providing security support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and conducting counter-narcotics operations in partnership with US law enforcement.