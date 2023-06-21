Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Royal Navy ship deploys for hurricane season as Defence Minister reaffirms commitment to British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean
Minister for the Armed Forces meets leaders in the Cayman Islands to discuss hurricane relief and regional security concerns.
- Minister for the Armed Forces meets leaders in the Cayman Islands to discuss hurricane relief and regional security concerns.
- Royal Navy ship HMS Dauntless has deployed from Portsmouth to the Caribbean to support the British Overseas Territories during the upcoming hurricane season.
The Minister for the Armed Forces, Rt Hon James Heappey MP, has visited the Caribbean in a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the Overseas Territories.
In the Cayman Islands, the minister held talks with the Governor, Jane Owen, and the Premier, Wayne Panton.
The minister discussed ongoing work to improve the capacity and resilience of the Cayman Islands – including the Coast Guard and the Cayman Islands Regiment– while remaining steadfastly by their side in times of emergency.
HMS Dauntless, the UK’s most advanced destroyer, has also recently deployed to the region to support British Overseas Territories during hurricane season and counter drugs trafficking in the region.
The ship and her company will shortly begin patrols, providing a first-response capability during the coming hurricane season as well as working and exercising with local services and authorities in the region. She will also work with the US Coast Guard and other agencies to counter illicit trafficking in the Caribbean Sea.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Rt Hon James Heappey MP said:
The deployment of HMS Dauntless is a demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the safety and stability of the Caribbean and the British Overseas Territories, both in response to natural disasters and countering organised crime.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/royal-navy-ship-deploys-for-hurricane-season-as-defence-minister-reaffirms-commitment-to-british-overseas-territories-in-the-caribbean
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Soldier killed on the Somme buried more than 100 years after his death21/06/2023 15:15:00
More than a century after his death, a soldier of The Royal Field Artillery, has been laid to rest on the Somme alongside his comrades.
NATO welcomes innovators to help tackle security challenges21/06/2023 12:15:00
Applications have opened for world-class innovators from the UK and across NATO with novel ideas to help solve critical defence and security problems.
MOD Gibraltar gives politicians an insight into Defence20/06/2023 15:15:15
A group of MPs and peers visited MOD Gibraltar this month as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS).
Defence Chiefs Celebrate UK-France Military Relationship During Ceremonial Visits20/06/2023 10:15:00
UK Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and his supporting chiefs hosted their French counterparts, and over 100 members of the UK French-Military network during visits to ceremonial events.
UK commits £60 million to NATO's Ukraine fund16/06/2023 15:20:00
As defence ministers meet in Brussels, the Defence Secretary announced a £60 million contribution to the Comprehensive Assistance Package.
Coronation flypast rearranged for the King’s Birthday Parade16/06/2023 10:05:00
Around 70 aircraft from all three services will fly over London for His Majesty the King.
UK joins international partners in delivering air defence equipment to Ukraine16/06/2023 09:05:00
A major new fund will deliver hundreds of vital air defence missiles, the result of a partnership between Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK and the USA.
£46 million contract awarded to support Armed Forces information access globally15/06/2023 15:20:00
The Ministry of Defence has signed a new Enterprise Agreement with Esri UK worth £46 million, helping UK Armed Forces personnel access the right information, in any situation, across any network and on any device.
Army resumes training on Ajax15/06/2023 13:15:00
Units of the British Field Army have restarted training on the Ajax vehicles this week, highlighting continued progress in the programme.