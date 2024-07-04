Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Royal Navy ship sails to support Caribbean hurricane relief effort
HMS Trent will deploy to the Cayman Islands to offer support following damage caused by Hurricane Beryl
Royal Navy warship HMS Trent will deploy to the Cayman Islands to offer UK support following the devastation brought this week by Hurricane Beryl.
HMS Trent, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, is scheduled to arrive in the Cayman Islands this weekend, where her crew will be ready to offer assistance with equipment and support to help communities affected by flooding and storm damage.
The hurricane, which has previously been rated Category 5, could bring winds of more than 155mph and has already caused a large amount of destruction in the region this week.
HMS Trent is crewed by more than 50 sailors and departed from Puerto Rico yesterday, carrying bottled water, basic emergency supplies, and equipment.
The ship has a Crisis Response Troop embarked, comprising members of 24 Commando Royal Engineers and their equipment, and further augmented with personnel to support planning, information operations, meteorological forecasting, and image capture.
Additional personnel include a team from 700X Naval Air Squadron who provide HMS Trent’s embarked PUMA Flight (Remote Piloted Air System), allowing them to conduct airborne reconnaissance and damage assessment in direct support of 24 Commando activity.
A specialist Rapid Deployment Team has already travelled to the Eastern Caribbean to provide consular assistance to any affected British Nationals. The UK continues to work with the Caribbean’s crisis response organisation, CDEMA, to provide assistance for the worst affected islands, including St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada.
In previous years, members of the Armed Forces have deployed to the Caribbean under Operation Ventus to provide humanitarian assistance in the form of food and basic medical relief, as well as engineering to repair damaged homes and infrastructure, and creating flood and hurricane defences.
Hurricane Beryl has been described as the earliest ever Category 5 storm to form in the Atlantic, with storms of this scale usually recorded later in the summer.
HMS Trent has been deployed to the Caribbean since the end of 2023, where she has been disrupting drug networks across the world following a series of drugs seizures at sea.
In May, it was confirmed HMS Trent’s crew had seized more than £204 million worth of cocaine following an intercept in the Caribbean Sea – which followed a double-bust earlier in the year where nearly £300 million was seized.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/royal-navy-ship-sails-to-support-caribbean-hurricane-relief-effort
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Graves of six soldiers of Welsh regiments identified on the Western Front04/07/2024 12:15:00
The graves of six soldiers from Welsh regiments, who went missing in France and Belgium during World War One, have now been marked more than a century after their deaths.
World War One Soldiers Buried in France25/06/2024 10:15:00
The remains of 14 Commonwealth soldiers who fought in World War One, none of them identifiable by name, have been laid to rest in France.
Two World War One Soldiers Buried in France13/06/2024 13:15:00
Two soldiers, whose remains were found in a cave, have been laid to rest with full military honours more than a century after their deaths.
D-Day veterans gather in Portsmouth as 80th anniversary events begin04/06/2024 13:15:00
Dozens of veterans of the Normandy Landings gathered at Southwick House in Hampshire today as a week of events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day begins.
Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long04/06/2024 12:15:00
It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long.
UK and Latvia launch industry competition to provide thousands of drones for Ukraine04/06/2024 10:25:00
The drones will be procured as part of the Drone Capability Coalition for Ukraine, co-led by the UK and Latvia.
Statement on Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen: 30 May 202431/05/2024 13:15:00
Royal Air Force participates in operation targeting Houthi military facilities in Yemen.
Officer Of The Cheshire Regiment Killed In World War One Laid To Rest In France29/05/2024 10:15:00
A young soldier who worked as a schoolteacher and played for Bolton Wanderers Football Club has finally been laid to rest in France along with two unknown soldiers, nearly 110 years after his death.