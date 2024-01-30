Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
RPA - 10 years of collaboration with GAD
GAD marks a decade since we helped set up an alternative commercial insurance for schools. The Risk Protection Arrangement now covers over 10,000 schools.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has marked 10 years since it began supporting the Department for Education (DfE) on an alternative to commercial insurance for schools.
The Risk Protection Arrangement (RPA) is available to academies and Local Authority Maintained Schools in England.
GAD has supported the RPA since its inception in 2014, from the scheme design phase, through to implementation, and to expansion of its cover.
The scheme has grown to cover more than 10,000 schools in England over the past 10 years. It was set up initially for Academy Trusts, then in April 2020 the scheme expanded its original membership to include Local Authority Maintained Schools.
The scheme has been developed over time and GAD has worked with the RPA to identify gaps in the insurance market for schools, including expanding its cover to offer protection for overseas travel and cyber incidents.
GAD has supported the government throughout the project. Credit: Shutterstock
Projects completed
The GAD team has supported the RPA by conducting regular provisioning reviews (planning for future costs and claims) and pricing analysis. These feed directly into DfE’s budgets to ensure the expected costs of the scheme are covered.
GAD has also supported and evolved with the RPA’s changing priorities over time. This has included:
- initiatives to increase resilience to flooding and crime
- investment back into schools and build-back-better projects
- analysis to support decarbonisation of the school estate
- considering the impact of climate change
- support during the COVID-19 pandemic where GAD helped build and review a model which estimated the value of trips cancelled due to COVID-19
Ways of working
GAD has built on the partnership with the RPA since the start in 2014. We act as trusted advisers with DfE, and our actuaries are present at senior stakeholder boards. GAD’s staff secondments to the RPA (since 2016) have further strengthened this collaborative programme.
We have developed interactive dashboards maps and visualisations to help inform strategic and investment decisions and to help with analysis and technology. As the scheme matures, we expect GAD will continue to support DfE in maximising the opportunity from the increasing volume of RPA data available to inform future strategic decisions.
Reflecting on the past 10 years of collaboration, GAD actuary Gina Mosquera said:
“GAD’s work on the RPA has been a partnership where we have developed the offer and our relationship with DfE.”
In client feedback, DfE said:
“From our perspective, the relationship has been a resounding success; our product, our service, is generally considered to be a huge success.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rpa-10-years-of-collaboration-with-gad
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Up-rating report 202416/01/2024 13:10:00
GAD’s annual report on the National Insurance Fund projects contribution income up to the end of the 2028 to 2029 financial year.
Supporting clients to equalise pensions09/01/2024 14:10:00
GAD has devised a modeller to support clients as they seek to equalise pensions for scheme members. It provides bespoke solutions according to clients’ needs.
GAD shares expertise at ISSA global social security conference22/12/2023 16:20:00
GAD Senior Consulting Actuary, Chris Morley, addressed the conference on the importance of illustrating risk to assess the sustainability of social programmes.
Special feature: Analysis to support accounting19/12/2023 12:25:00
We support government to meet its accounting requirements. In this Special Feature we consider the importance of accounting for public service pension schemes.
Special feature: Analysis to support accounting18/12/2023 11:10:00
We support government to meet its accounting requirements. In this Special Feature we consider the importance of accounting for public service pension schemes.
Reasonableness review of network operators’ pensions11/12/2023 09:25:00
GAD supported Ofgem through a reasonableness review of pension scheme costs of the gas and electricity network operators’ defined benefit pension schemes.
GAD's analysis of the Autumn Statement 202324/11/2023 16:25:00
GAD analyses announcements in the Autumn Statement, as they relate to areas where we specialise. We look at pension reform proposals, and other measures.
GAD Annual Report and Accounts for 2022 to 202321/11/2023 10:25:00
GAD has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the 2022 to 2023 financial year. The report sets out the main projects and successes of the year.