RSV vaccine offer extended to higher-risk adults aged 65–74

People aged 65 to 74 who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) will be offered the RSV vaccine as part of a time-limited programme in September.

Evidence shows that people aged over 65 who are immunosuppressed or have chronic respiratory disease have a similar risk of being hospitalised to those aged over 75 who are already offered the vaccine free from the NHS.

The offer will run from September and will help protect eligible adults who are more likely to experience severe illness if they catch the virus.

RSV is a common virus that can cause serious health problems, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, particularly in older people and babies. Each year, it leads to between 700 and 1,000 hospital admissions among people aged over 75 in Wales, as well as up to 9,000 GP appointments.

The RSV vaccine is already routinely offered to all adults aged 75 and over. Evidence from a new study led by Public Health Wales, working with other UK teams, found that RSV vaccination cut the risk of ending up in hospital from RSV by 75 per cent among adults aged 75 to 79 during the winter of 2024–25.

The study also found that RSV-related hospital admissions fell by more than 13 per cent among the eligible 75–79 age group between October 2024 and April 2025, despite the programme being in its early stages.

Expanding the offer to higher-risk people aged 65 to 74 will help prevent further serious illness and hospital admissions, while also easing pressure on GPs and hospitals during the winter months.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said:

“We have strong evidence that the RSV vaccine works. It reduces the risk of ending up in hospital with RSV by around 75 per cent, helping protect older adults from serious illness.

“By expanding free access to more people aged 65 to 74 who are at higher risk, we can help keep more people healthy and out of hospital, particularly during the winter months when RSV is most dangerous.

“If you’re eligible, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated when you’re invited.” For more information, visit Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination information.