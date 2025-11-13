Rugby League legends tackle male loneliness with Government-backed programme

Boys and young men in Wigan and Wakefield to receive support to tackle loneliness and isolation through new Government and Rugby League Cares initiative.

Rugby League greats including Keith Senior and Adrian Morley will lead sessions challenging harmful masculinity narratives and promoting mental health

Sessions to teach life skills and emphasise that toxic online cultures are no match for positive, in-person experiences

Boys and young men in Wakefield and Wigan will benefit from a new sense of community, purpose and wellbeing as the Government teams up with independent charity Rugby League Cares to tackle male loneliness. This is part of the Government’s plans to break down barriers to opportunity as part of our Plan for Change.

Rugby League legends Keith Senior and Adrian Morley are among a group of former players leading pilot programmes across the two regions. They will kickstart honest conversations about male mental health and help young men build confidence and resilience, so they are better equipped to cope when life gets tough.

Young men are more than twice as likely to take their own lives as young women, according to the Office for National Statistics. Since the pandemic, there has been a sharp rise in the number of young men not in employment, education or training, leaving many without regular opportunities to forge friendships and meaningful connections.

Now, the Government is harnessing sport’s unique power to give people the feeling of belonging and ensure fewer boys and young men are left vulnerable to isolation.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Too many young men today are struggling with loneliness and isolation. We know the devastating consequences this can have, both for their mental health and for our communities. When young people can’t find a sense of belonging where they live, they are vulnerable to finding it in the wrong places. Rugby League has always been more than just a sport in towns like Wigan and Wakefield. It is the heartbeat of these communities. By bringing together the legends of the game with the next generation, we are creating spaces where young men can open up, build genuine connections and develop the resilience they need. Everyone deserves to feel they’re part of something bigger than themselves. Through this work with Rugby League Cares, we are making sure more young men get that chance and can reach their full potential.

The Culture Secretary will make the announcement on Thursday during a visit to a Rugby League Cares programme in Wigan. The Government investment of more than £330,000 will fund two Rugby League Cares pilot programmes, reaching 1,300 boys and young men by March 2026.

The first programme, Offload, is designed to give men aged 16 to 24 who are at risk of isolation a safe environment to open up without pressure or judgement, while developing the tools they need to look after themselves and contribute positively to their communities.

The second, the Movember Ahead of the Game programme, will use rugby to deliver sport-focused mental health training to younger boys aged 11-18, as well as parents, carers and youth workers, engaging those at risk early through the game they love and the heroes they admire.

RLC Head of Wellbeing Programmes, former England and GB international Keith Senior said:

The difference these programmes make is incredible. They’re delivered by people who are embedded within the villages, towns and cities where the sport is played and who know all about the challenges boys and young men face growing up in these communities. Being able to call on our own experiences of tackling issues like loneliness, social isolation and having little sense of belonging as we grew up is invaluable in helping us to relate to, and engage with the people we are reaching out to. The values I learned as a professional athlete equipped me with many of the same coping mechanisms and strategies that we all need to thrive and lead fulfilling lives, and I am looking forward to sharing my experiences with boys and young men in Wakefield and Wigan.

Notes to editors

Programme details

Both programmes aim to increase awareness of loneliness, isolation and mental health impact, as well as improving wellbeing, confidence and aspirations of participants.

Each will be led by former professional players who are trained in mental health support, including Bob Beswick, Paul Broadbent, Teddy Chapelhow, James Chapelhow, Ian Hardman, Robbie Hunter-Paul, Dan Keane, Kevin Larroyer, Craig Lingard, Johnny Lawless, Shaun Lunt, Adrian Morley, Keith Senior, Jordan Turner and Adam Walne. *Programmes will run across four sites in the Wigan and Wakefield local authority areas, each linked to a Rugby League club: Castleford, Featherstone, Wakefield and Wigan.

Offload:

For boys and young men aged 16-24 who are not in employment, education or training (NEET) and at higher risk of isolation and loneliness.

The programme consists of six two-hour sessions.

Sessions will include team-building challenges, physical activity and teach mental fitness skills, while providing a supportive, no-pressure space to talk.

Ahead of the Game: