Rules for investment managers to be reformed to support growth
The FCA is proposing reforms to its regime for alternative asset managers, to make it easier for firms to enter the market, grow, compete and innovate.
The more streamlined and proportionate regime will make it easier for firms to operate globally, while encouraging effective risk management. It will uphold market integrity and market confidence by making sure consumers are appropriately protected.
Asset managers are crucial for the financial wellbeing of millions and play a key role in capital formation for the UK economy. UK asset managers manage £12.3 trillion in mainstream assets and £2 trillion in alternative assets. Private markets have tripled in size over the past decade.
Much of the UK’s asset management regulation is derived from EU legislation, including the alternative investment fund managers directive (AIFMD). The Government is consultingLink is external on bringing into effect provisions that repeal AIFMD’s firm-facing legislative requirements. Where appropriate, the FCA will replace those legal provisions in its rules. It is also considering changes to its existing AIFMD rules.
Simon Walls, interim executive director of markets, yesterday said:
“We want rules better tailored to UK investment managers. These could allow them to operate more efficiently, further supporting competition, competitiveness and economic growth.
“It’s part of our wider work to streamline the regulatory regime for asset managers, to support the continued competitiveness of our world-leading financial services as outlined in our new strategy.”
In collaboration with the Treasury, the FCA is considering creating bespoke regimes for investment trusts and for venture capital firms due to those sectors’ distinct characteristics.
The FCA would like comments on the proposals before 9 June 2025. The FCA plans to consult on detailed rules in the first half of 2026, subject to feedback and to decisions by the Treasury on the future regime.
The FCA committed to support growth in its strategy, published on 25 March. This included reforming the rulebook for asset managers in support of UK competitiveness.
The approach is among the almost 50 actions to support economic growth that the FCA set out in a letter to the Prime Minister.
