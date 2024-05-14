Rural Affairs Secretary shares new timeframe for the Sustainable Farming Scheme

A new timeframe for introducing the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been confirmed today by Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies.

Confirmation that the Basic Payment Scheme will be available in 2025

Proposed SFS transition period will start in 2026

“We have always said the Scheme would not be introduced until it is ready and I stand by that” - Rural Affairs Secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies

Speaking at a press conference at Sealands Farm in Bridgend, the Cabinet Secretary said that the change of timings was part of his ‘commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector’.

He said:

“Since the first day of taking up this role I have been out and about meeting and listening to our farmers, hearing their views and taking on board what they have to say. “My commitment to meaningful engagement with the farming sector, Plaid Cymru colleagues under the Cooperation Agreement and other stakeholders on the changes needed will necessitate a change in the implementation timetable. “We have always said the Scheme would not be introduced until it is ready and I stand by that.”

He then confirmed that the Basic Payment Scheme would continue to be available in 2025, with the proposed SFS transition period starting from 2026, with an announcement to follow on the BPS ceiling.

Existing rural investment schemes, such as the small grants schemes, will continue to support infrastructure changes.

The Welsh Government will also work on a new landscape scale scheme which will build on the experience of previous collaboration schemes.

This new timeframe will give the opportunity to work through a number of important aspects.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded by saying: