Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Rural Payments Agency opens application windows for farm payments for 2023
Farmers can now apply for the Basic Payment Scheme and claim for their existing Countryside Stewardship revenue and Environmental Stewardship agreements.
The application window for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and the claim window for existing Countryside Stewardship (CS) revenue and Environmental Stewardship (ES) agreements opened yesterday (Tuesday 14 March).
Basic Payment Scheme
Last year, BPS advance payments were made in the summer for the first time to help farmers with their cashflow, with balance payments made from December. This change to the BPS payment cycle will continue and this year advance payments of around 50% of the total will be made from the start of August 2023.
Direct Payments, currently paid through BPS, are being steadily phased out through to 2027 as the government introduces the Environmental Land Management schemes. As part of this process, we plan to replace BPS with delinked payments based on a farmer’s average BPS payments for the 2020 to 2022 scheme years. The payments will be reduced each year as they are phased out. Farmers must claim and be eligible for BPS payments in the 2023 scheme year to receive delinked payments for 2024 to 2027.
Cross compliance will end after the 2023 scheme year and will not apply to delinked payments, although the vast majority of strong legal standards for the environment and animal health and welfare will continue and these will be enforced in a fair and proportionate way. We will work with farmers to get it right and give them a chance to self-correct before taking stronger action, for example by increasing the use of warning letters, where appropriate, rather than immediately defaulting to payment penalties.
Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship
For 2023 the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has supplemented the existing online claim process for CS with a more straightforward annual declaration option in cases where no changes are required. This will be available in the Rural Payments service, with farmers able to generate and submit an automated revenue claim without needing to complete each section of the claim form.
All farmers must submit a claim or annual declaration for CS and ES to receive payment for works carried out in 2023.
Rural Payments Agency Chief Executive Paul Caldwell yesterday said:
I know the importance of cashflow to rural businesses at this time. I am pleased that we have continued to achieve a strong performance to help farmers deliver sustainable food production alongside environmental actions to enhance and support nature.
I encourage all eligible farmers to submit their applications and claims as soon as possible to ensure that no one misses out.
The government is committed to investing £2.4 billion per year into the farming sector for the rest of this parliament – with all the money from reduced BPS payments being reinvested into the sector through our ongoing payments and one-off grants under our Environmental Land Management schemes.
In January, the government set out detailed plans on the improved and expanded Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) and Countryside Stewardship, as well as increased payment rates through Countryside Stewardship and a new SFI Management Payment worth up to £1,000 to help manage costs.
The schemes offer something for every farmer, with six further SFI standards open for applications this summer, and even more actions to be added to both schemes next year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/rural-payments-agency-opens-application-windows-for-farm-payments-for-2023
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Forestry funds open to boost biodiversity and futureproof forests against pests, diseases and climate change14/03/2023 11:20:00
£4m funding will enable innovative projects to enhance tree planting stocks and woodland resilience to help meet Government net zero by 2050 ambitions
Treasured pets now safer as microchipping for cats becomes compulsory14/03/2023 10:10:10
New legislation was yesterday laid in Parliament introducing mandatory cat microchipping.
Belize and UK sign MOU to implement Biodiverse Landscapes Fund10/03/2023 16:22:00
BHC Nicole Davison and Minister Orlando Habet signed a Memorandum of Understanding, formalising the cooperation to implement the Biodiverse Landscapes Fund.
Plans unveiled for new sites to become bathing waters10/03/2023 13:10:00
Four swimming spots in England are being considered to become designated bathing water sites from this spring.
His Majesty The King to congratulate APHA staff for efforts combatting avian influenza09/03/2023 11:20:00
His Majesty The King will visit the Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge to thank staff for their work.
UK proposes measures to protect England’s much loved seabirds07/03/2023 13:15:00
Defra to consult on proposed measures to ban industrial sandeel fishing within UK waters
Consultation launched on new registration rules for all bird keepers in Great Britain07/03/2023 12:15:00
Defra to consult on registration rules for bird keepers in Great Britain.
More action needed to protect the world’s ocean, says Environment Secretary on World Wildlife Day03/03/2023 13:05:00
The Environment Secretary calls for countries to join together to halt and reverse the loss of nature and protect at least 30% of the world's ocean by 2030.