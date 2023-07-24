RUSI and ACAMS Collaborate on Promoting Financial Inclusion

The Enhancing Financial Inclusion with a Risk-Based Approach certificate aims to educate the private sector on the importance of extending financial access to disadvantaged populations to promote financial inclusion and combat financial crime

Developed with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the program draws on guidance from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to integrate compliance controls that prevent money laundering and other illicit activities.

Financial exclusion affects around 1.7 billion people globally, leaving them vulnerable to poverty and exploitation. The certificate program helps financial institutions apply an AFC risk-based approach in line with FATF recommendations to offer services to unbanked and underbanked groups, fostering financial literacy and collaboration with public-private partnerships.

The certificate is accessible for free and contributes to global efforts to improve financial inclusion and combat financial crime.

