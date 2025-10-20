RUSI and ICMM Roundtable Assesses Organised Crime Risk in the Mining Sector

Held on 15 October 2025, this closed-door roundtable assessed organised crime in gold mining and its implications for critical mineral supply chains.

The event, hosted by RUSI and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), brought together senior representatives and leading experts from industry, government and civil society, fostering an in-depth discussion on potential responses to reduce opportunities for organised crime in the mining sector.

Organised crime groups and other armed actors are increasingly involved in illegal gold mining in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa, posing a growing threat to security.

Jennifer Scotland, Research Analyst in the Organised Crime and Policing research group at RUSI, notes that: