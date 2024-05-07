RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI and OCCRP partner to tackle sanctions evasion
On 7 May, RUSI launched a new policy brief, building on the invaluable work of investigative journalists to identify common mechanisms by which professional service providers facilitate sanctions evasion.
In recent years, OCCRP and its reporting partners have investigated the professional enablers hired by Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities to help them avoid the reach of sanctions. To extract the relevant policy lessons from this body of reporting, OCCRP partnered with RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) to conduct the innovative analysis contained in this policy brief.
Disabling the Enablers of Sanctions Circumvention
As Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine draws on and the range of sanctions targets dwindles, curtailing evasion activities must be a heightened focus for Ukraine’s allies. OCCRP’s reporting and CFS’s analysis demonstrates that fundamental policy and practice gaps continue to allow professional enablers to help their clients improperly protect their assets and interests from sanctions. This policy brief outlines the steps policymakers can take to “disable the enablers,” which will strengthen sanctions implementation beyond the Russian context.
The publication of this policy brief also represents a further strengthening of the relationship between CFS and OCCRP, which is grounded in their shared commitment to expose sanctions evasion, tackle illicit finance, and use the power of investigative journalism to effect change.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-and-occrp-partner-tackle-sanctions-evasion
Latest News from
RUSI
Cyber Capabilities in the Indo-Pacific: Shared Ambitions, Different Means?07/05/2024 14:25:00
As geopolitical tensions grow, governments across the Indo-Pacific region are racing to develop their cyber capabilities in order to ensure their future security and prosperity.
The FATF Gains Momentum in Breaking Africa's Cycle of Grey Listing03/05/2024 14:15:00
A risk-based approach to Financial Action Task Force evaluations and listing is needed, prioritising strategically important countries over punishing poor or developing countries that represent minimal threat to the international financial system.
Conscription in the UK: A National Disservice?03/05/2024 11:05:00
Recent comments by the UK’s Chief of the General Staff have triggered a debate about whether conscription should be reintroduced in the UK.
Can the UK be a ‘Science and Technology Superpower’?02/05/2024 14:25:00
The government’s aim is for the UK to be a science and technology superpower. However, the UK’s current science and technology policy is based on three fallacies that limit its ability to become a tech superpower.
Kurdistan: The Pressing Need for Free and Fair Regional Elections02/05/2024 13:05:00
After many delays, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region is scheduled to hold internal elections in June. But with one major party boycotting the polls, their success hangs in the balance.
Kurdistan: The Pressing Need for Free and Fair Regional Elections01/05/2024 09:20:00
After many delays, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region is scheduled to hold internal elections in June. But with one major party boycotting the polls, their success hangs in the balance.
Societal Attitudes on Defence Spending and Investment Need to Change30/04/2024 14:25:00
In the face of new state security threats, society needs to be more willing to accept the role of the defence sector.
Redefining Extremism: A Practical Step Forward or a Political Manoeuvre?30/04/2024 11:25:00
The UK government recently issued a new definition of extremism focusing on ideologies that are deemed intolerant or which ‘undermine’ democracy.