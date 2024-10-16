RUSI and Open Source Centre Partner to Deliver New Research on Ukraine War

RUSI and the newly formed Open Source Centre (OSC) have agreed a strategic partnership to deliver novel, open-source based research on the war in Ukraine and other conflicts.

As part of the new partnership, RUSI and the OSC have developed a new methodology for analysing industrial warfare, drawing on their new, comprehensive study of Russia’s artillery supply chain.

This latest research – launched at an event at RUSI’s 61 Whitehall offices – combines outputs from a variety of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) platforms to build an understanding of Russia's artillery supply chain, from the raw materials mined in the Urals through to the machines that shape them into barrels and artillery rounds, and the chemical factories that manufacture explosives.

The teams’ report, which can be accessed here, outlines how Russia’s artillery supply chain is vulnerable to disruption in several ways. They note that western governments can help Ukraine to restore strategic balance by focusing their efforts on artillery.

Click here for the full press release