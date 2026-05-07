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RUSI and the National Cyber Force Renew Their Partnership
RUSI and the National Cyber Force are renewing the UK Cyber Effects Network, a joint initiative focused on developing and maintaining a community of interest on offensive cyber and cyber effects operations.
The Cyber Effects Network brings together representatives from industry, academia and government to share their perspectives and develop thinking on offensive cyber. The UK Cyber Effects Network is administered by RUSI and sponsored by the National Cyber Force.
Highlights from the first year of the Network included:
- Workshops on the role of the private sector in the UK’s offensive cyber ecosystem, cyber campaigning, and opportunities and challenges for research on cyber effects.
- A full-day scenario exercise.
- A research symposium.
- A Fellowship Programme for 11 early career professionals, many of whom also published a Cyber Effects Perspective on a topic of their choice.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-and-national-cyber-force-renew-their-partnership
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