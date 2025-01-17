RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI and the Serious Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Evidence (SOC ACE) Programme Launch New ‘State Threats’ Report
The RUSI State Threats Taskforce (STT) and SOC ACE research programme have launched a new report which explores the growing and increasingly complex threat to the West from hostile state actors.
- The incredible range and volume of covert hostile activities being undertaken by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, and which do not get necessary attention.
- The increasing willingness of these states to innovate and take higher risks in exploiting the vulnerabilities of free societies.
- The growing tendency of hostile states to use more violent, dangerous and disruptive measures ushering in a new period of ‘state terrorism’ to come.
- These states’ use of old-fashioned and hi-tech techniques, where tried-and-tested methods of human intelligence collection are combined with modern cyber tools.
- Their growing use of ‘whole of society’ efforts, mobilising tycoons and business contractors, as well as criminals, mercenaries, extremists and terrorists, to execute hostile state policy.
While focusing primarily on four core states of concern the report also reveals the spreading use of hostile covert activity, especially in the Middle East and Asia, arguing that a perceived decline of Western power, and increased instances of reckless hostile states are encouraging other state actors to follow suit.
Reflecting on his key findings, the report’s author Matthew Redhead said:
Current geopolitical climate change points to a world where underhand hostile state acts become the norm, not the exception. Although governments are starting to take action to improve their resilience, they also need to ask what more can be done proactively to tackle the growing threat.
Matthew Redhead, Senior Associate Fellow; Financial crime consultant and researcher
About RUSI’s State Threats Taskforce (STT)
Founded in 1831, The Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI) is an independent think tank engaged in cutting-edge defence and security research. As an independent charity, RUSI produces evidence-based research and convenes events on defence, security and international affairs to help build a safer UK and a more secure, equitable and stable world.
RUSI’s State Threats Taskforce (STT) aims to support the UK and its partners in detecting, understanding, attributing and responding to the spectrum of complex state threats currently facing democracies. Through a range of activities and other outputs, the overall objective of the STT is to deepen understanding of the dynamics of non-military state threats and offer ideas for realistic policy responses for both the UK and its allies.
About SOC ACE
The Serious Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Evidence (SOC ACE) research programme aims to help ‘unlock the black box of political will’ for tackling serious organised crime, illicit finance and transnational corruption through research that informs politically feasible, technically sound interventions and strategies.
Funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, SOC ACE is a new component in the Anti-Corruption Evidence research programme, alongside Global Integrity ACE and SOAS ACE. SOC ACE is managed by the University of Birmingham, working in collaboration with a number of leading research organisations and through consultation and engagement with key stakeholders. SOC ACE is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the UK Government’s official policies.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-and-serious-organised-crime-anti-corruption-evidence-soc-ace-programme-launch-new-state-threats
Latest News from
RUSI
Shifting the UK’s AI Focus: Labour’s Ambitious AI Action Plan17/01/2025 14:25:00
Labour’s ambitious AI Opportunities Action Plan sets a strong vision to leverage AI technologies for UK economic growth.
The Eastern Mediterranean: Cyprus and the Geopolitics of Turkish Irredentism16/01/2025 14:25:00
As Turkey asserts its ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine, Cyprus faces mounting challenges over maritime rights and energy security in an increasingly volatile Eastern Mediterranean.
Russia’s Options for Naval Basing in the Mediterranean After Syria’s Tartus16/01/2025 13:05:00
Russia's Mediterranean foothold faces uncertainty, with Tartus’s future hanging in the balance and alternative bases in Libya and Algeria offering limited, politically fraught substitutes.
RUSI Announces Partnership with Disorder Podcast14/01/2025 16:05:00
The Disorder Podcast – a top 20 UK Podcast currently co-produced by Gary Lineker’s Goalhanger Podcasts and dedicated to understanding the 'novel historical era of The Global Enduring Disorder' – has recently partnered with RUSI.
Can Turkey Stabilise Syria?14/01/2025 14:25:00
Turkey’s post-Assad ambitions face mounting risks as it backs Syria’s new rulers while navigating the challenges of sectarian violence, a potential Islamic State resurgence, and Kurdish hostility.
The Impact of Sanctions and Alliances on Russian Military Capabilities13/01/2025 14:25:00
Sanctions have hindered Russia's military capabilities by raising procurement costs, increasing reliance on allies and straining its economy – despite Moscow’s evasion efforts.
In Angola and Mozambique, the West is Failing to Play to its Strengths10/01/2025 14:25:00
The recognition lavished on Angola’s President João Lourenço by the outgoing US administration exposes the West’s failure to champion democracy over strategic convenience in Africa.
How Export Controls Endanger the West’s Military Technology Advantage10/01/2025 12:25:00
To protect the innovation and emerging technologies critical to Western military advantage, the US Bureau of Industry and Security must reconsider its expectations for banks.