RUSI and the Serious Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Evidence (SOC ACE) Programme Launch New ‘State Threats’ Report

The incredible range and volume of covert hostile activities being undertaken by Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, and which do not get necessary attention.

The increasing willingness of these states to innovate and take higher risks in exploiting the vulnerabilities of free societies.

The growing tendency of hostile states to use more violent, dangerous and disruptive measures ushering in a new period of ‘state terrorism’ to come.

These states’ use of old-fashioned and hi-tech techniques, where tried-and-tested methods of human intelligence collection are combined with modern cyber tools.

Their growing use of ‘whole of society’ efforts, mobilising tycoons and business contractors, as well as criminals, mercenaries, extremists and terrorists, to execute hostile state policy.

While focusing primarily on four core states of concern the report also reveals the spreading use of hostile covert activity, especially in the Middle East and Asia, arguing that a perceived decline of Western power, and increased instances of reckless hostile states are encouraging other state actors to follow suit.

Reflecting on his key findings, the report’s author Matthew Redhead said: