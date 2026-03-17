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RUSI at the Munich Security Conference 2026
Last week, RUSI Director-General Rachel Ellehuus joined global leaders at the 2026 Munich Security Conference, engaging in high-level discussions on transatlantic security and defence.
Ms Ellehuus contributed to the high-level discussions advancing RUSI’s research insights in the debate and representing the Institute in strategic dialogues.
Rachel Ellehuus, RUSI Director-General, yesterday said:
The Munich Security Conference provides an annual barometer check on the state of both transatlantic relations and the wider world.
Throughout the conference, Ms Ellehuus provided expert analysis to international media, including the BBC, Bloomberg, the iPaper and The Japan Times, among others.
Ms Ellehuus also co-authored an EurActiv op-ed with the Atlantic Council’s Anna Wieslander, outlining their analysis of how the US-Europe security and defence relationship has evolved since last year’s Munich Security Conference.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-munich-security-conference-2026
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