RUSI Convenes Roundtable on UK Vehicle Theft and Organised Crime

RUSI welcomed representatives from across law enforcement, the UK government and the private sector for an expert roundtable on the trends in and responses to organised vehicle theft in the UK.

Earlier this month, RUSI hosted a diverse range of law enforcement officials, private sector representatives and academics at 61 Whitehall to discuss the contemporary threat posed by vehicle theft and potential solutions to improve cross-sector responses.

The roundtable, which was chaired by RUSI Research Fellow Elijah Glantz, began with analysis of the recent evolution of this crime type, before turning to an exploration of possible responses from the wide range of stakeholders affected by recent increases in the number of vehicles stolen in the UK.

The inter-agency, cross-sector dialogue focused on themes including the differences between vehicle theft today and similar crimes recorded during previous decades, the international smuggling of stolen cars and their parts, and the need for a holistic response that can be implemented given the broader context in which UK law enforcement faces significant resource constraints.

Click here for the full press release