RUSI
RUSI Convenes Western Balkans Security Roundtable
This roundtable discussed the array of security threats facing the Western Balkans and the ways in which the region can counter threats and contribute to European security.
Following opening remarks from Mr Igli Hasani, former Albanian Foreign Minister and current Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Europe and Foreign Affairs, the discussion was moderated by RUSI Associate Director, Dr Jonathan Eyal.
The dialogue focussed on identifying common threats and vulnerabilities, with discussions focussing on ‘Grey-Zone’ or hybrid threats, ranging from disinformation to illicit campaign finance to drone incursions. The roundtable also provided an opportunity for participants to discuss countries’ capacities to be security providers, better protecting themselves and Europe from malign threats.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-convenes-western-balkans-security-roundtable
