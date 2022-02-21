RUSI Delegation Visits Moscow as Part of our UK–Russia Security Dialogue

The RUSI delegation consisted of Distinguished Fellows Sir John Scarlett and the Rt Hon Alistair Burt, Deputy Director-General Malcolm Chalmers, Director of International Security Studies Dr Neil Melvin, and Research Fellow for the Middle East Dr Tobias Borck.

At this critical time, the delegation held discussions with high-level Russian representatives, including Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East, and Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation, as well as with leading Russian experts, including from RUSI’s partner, the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

The talks focused on the core issues of strategic stability, including European security, the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, arms control and confidence building issues, as well as the security of the Middle East.

Professor Malcolm Chalmers commented: