RUSI Director-General Karin von Hippel to step down after almost a decade in charge

After almost a decade as RUSI’s Director-General, Doctor Karin von Hippel has announced her intent to move on.

Karin has been Director-General of RUSI since 2015 and the Institute has grown and changed considerably during her tenure. Notably, the Institute has more than doubled its size from around 55 employees to more than 120 and grown annual income from around £6m to more than £16m.

Crucially, Karin has overseen the successful fundraising for and renovation of RUSI’s historic home on Whitehall, with the building reopening in 2023 after a three year project to transform it. At the same time, the Institute’s profile has never been higher, with RUSI experts making vital contributions to the understanding of an increasingly complex world.

Click here for the full press release