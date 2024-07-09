RUSI expands Global Partnership on Responsible Cyber Behaviour

RUSI is pleased to announce that its Global Partnership on Responsible Cyber Behaviour (GP-RCB) is welcoming new partners and institutional members to its network.

By joining forces with Global Partners Digital (GPD) and the Cyber Peace Institute (CPI) as new partners, as well as the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) as an institutional member, RUSI strengthens its mission to promote an international research-led platform for dialogue on responsible behaviour in cyberspace.