RUSI expands Global Partnership on Responsible Cyber Behaviour
RUSI is pleased to announce that its Global Partnership on Responsible Cyber Behaviour (GP-RCB) is welcoming new partners and institutional members to its network.
By joining forces with Global Partners Digital (GPD) and the Cyber Peace Institute (CPI) as new partners, as well as the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) as an institutional member, RUSI strengthens its mission to promote an international research-led platform for dialogue on responsible behaviour in cyberspace.
Mapping practical understandings of responsible cyber behaviour and cyber policies across the world to inform a conceptual global cyber policy framework.
Reflecting on the network’s growth, RUSI’s Cyber Team RCB lead Louise Marie Hurel said:
Our GP-RCB Partners and Institutional Members bring expertise and a shared commitment to fostering a secure and stable cyberspace. Together, we look forward to advancing critical policy work, promoting international cooperation, and enhancing a collective understanding of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.
Louise Marie Hurel
Research Fellow
Global Partners Digital (GPD) said:
As a human rights organisation, GPD focuses our engagement on promoting the development and implementation of cyber policies and norms that are underpinned by human rights. The GP-RCB has fostered important discussions about responsible behaviour in cyberspace that are rooted in concrete practice. In particular, we have found the regional sessions extremely valuable to better understand regional priorities, commonalities and challenges.
Global Partners Digital
The Cyber Peace Institute said:
Our expectation in joining the GP-RCB is to collaboratively advance the implementation of cyber norms through multistakeholder action, enhancing accountability and transparency in cyberspace. By working with a diverse array of partners at global level, we aim to address the lack of shared understandings and clear definitions that impede the operationalization of cyber norms, ultimately fostering a more secure and resilient digital environment.
Cyber Peace Institute
The European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) said:
ECCRI conducts and supports original, objective research on cyber conflict and related issues, enabling the development of a passionate and knowledgeable community in this field. ECCRI examines questions around responsible cyber behaviour on diverse issues from commercial cyber intrusion tools to the role of emerging technologies on multilateralism, and expects GP-RCB to facilitate further connections and research opportunities.
European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative
The GP-RCB gathers over 70 international scholars, experts, think tanks and other academic institutions developing research on responsible cyber behaviour. It also draws on expertise and dialogue with other stakeholders including governments and private sector.
In October, RUSI will be celebrating the first-year anniversary of the GP-RCB at the Institute’s inaugural Securing Cyberspace Conference 2024. You can register your interest now to join us for this conversation.
About RUSI's Cyber Research Group
RUSI's Cyber Research Group takes a global approach to its research, examining UK and international strategic responses to cyber. The team leverages the broader experience of RUSI staff and Associate Fellows and has fostered a growing network of cyber experts from both the public and private sectors and academia.
Its research agenda is structured around the following themes: cyber strategy, cyber resilience, cyber threats and offensive cyber. The team pursues different aspects of these themes, depending upon policy priorities at any given time.
Current research projects examine the implementation of the UK’s 2022 National Cyber Strategy, offensive cyber operations, technology and national security in the context of the Net Zero environmental transition, cyber insurance and ransomware, responsible cyber power, and cyber capacity building. Visit the Cyber Research Group page to view their work.
