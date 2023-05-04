RUSI Experts React to The UK Government’s New Fraud Strategy

Fraud is the most common crime type in the UK, representing 41% of recorded domestic criminal activity. The National Crime Agency estimates that fraud losses in the UK may be as high as £190 billion per annum; this includes £40 billion in the UK public sector, a figure roughly equivalent to the UK’s annual defence budget. In recognition of this, the UK government this February reclassified fraud as a threat to national security.

Long delayed, the publication of the Fraud Strategy is welcome. However, RUSI’s experts highlight concerning gaps in the response, which may reduce its practical impact. These include:

Policing reform: The strategy lacks a vision for reforming the policing response and allocates only 400 new officers to the effort. Although the staffing uplift is welcome, it does not boost resource allocation above the current 1% of police resources allocated to fraud.

Role of social media and tech companies: The measures advocated in the strategy to reduce the outsized role played by social media and tech companies in facilitating fraud and scams are voluntary and do not go far enough.

Sustainable resourcing of the response: The long-term funding of fraud reform is uncertain and potentially unsustainable beyond the current spending round, and there is no plan to increase funding in the future.

Reacting to the strategy, Helena Wood, co-head of RUSI’s UK Economic Crime Programme, said: