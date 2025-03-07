RUSI holds Franco-British dialogue on Refreshing the Lancaster House Treaties

On 2 March, the European security summit in London presented an emerging Franco-British plan for a ‘reassurance’ force in Ukraine to enforce a negotiated ceasefire. While we do not yet know the requirements of the mission, it is clear that a UK-France core will be essential for a European ‘coalition of the willing’ being ready to deploy forces to Ukraine.

On 4-5 March, RUSI hosted a UK-France defence and security dialogue, attended by representatives from the respective Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs, alongside British and French experts from RUSI and Ifri.

Discussions focussed on policy and strategy, capabilities and industrial cooperation, strategic stability and deterrence, and were designed to support the bilateral work ahead of the planned summit and refresh of the Lancaster House Treaties in June 2025.

On the refresh of the Lancaster House Treaties this year, Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Armed Forces, said: