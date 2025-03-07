RUSI
RUSI holds Franco-British dialogue on Refreshing the Lancaster House Treaties
At a critical moment for European security, ministers addressed a UK-France Defence and Security meeting at RUSI
RUSI, in partnership with Institut français des relations internationales (Ifri), Airbus, BAE Systems, MBDA and Thales, jointly organised a dialogue on ‘Refreshing the Lancaster House Treaties’ which was addressed by the UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces and Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry.
On 2 March, the European security summit in London presented an emerging Franco-British plan for a ‘reassurance’ force in Ukraine to enforce a negotiated ceasefire. While we do not yet know the requirements of the mission, it is clear that a UK-France core will be essential for a European ‘coalition of the willing’ being ready to deploy forces to Ukraine.
On 4-5 March, RUSI hosted a UK-France defence and security dialogue, attended by representatives from the respective Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs, alongside British and French experts from RUSI and Ifri.
Discussions focussed on policy and strategy, capabilities and industrial cooperation, strategic stability and deterrence, and were designed to support the bilateral work ahead of the planned summit and refresh of the Lancaster House Treaties in June 2025.
On the refresh of the Lancaster House Treaties this year, Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Armed Forces, said:
As we meet today, it is not just Ukraine’s future that is in the balance. So too is the future of European security. And our shared call-to-arms, for Europe to step-up, must also apply to our own cooperation. Because if we are to reestablish peace, deterrence, and security in Europe, Europe’s two most powerful military allies will need to play a defining role.
Luke Pollard MP, Minister for the Armed Forces
On enhancing UK-France defence industrial cooperation, Maria Eagle MP, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, said:
If we are to re-establish security across the European continent and dissuade Putin from coming back again to invade one of his sovereign neighbours we need to use our Summit in June to broaden our defence industrial collaboration beyond complex weapons. Putting something of an ‘Entente Industrielle’ at the heart to the UK-France Defence partnership that delivers more from our existing programmes that intensifies our cooperation in the most decisive domains and capabilities - including space, AI, and defeating hybrid grey-zone warfare and provides leadership to European Partners, including within NATO.
Maria Eagle MP, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-holds-franco-british-dialogue-refreshing-lancaster-house-treaties
Russia’s God of War - The Political and Military Power of Artillery07/03/2025 14:25:00
Russia's artillery has profound strategic and psychological effects, and its use through history has signalled the nation's resolve in warfare. The use of artillery in Ukraine has echoes of the past, with revolutions in application following every Russian war of the 20th century.
Large, Crewed Sixth-Generation Aircraft Have Unique Value in the Indo-Pacific06/03/2025 14:25:00
Outsized combat aircraft built for stealthy long-range supersonic flight may be worth the cost for the US and China, but countries in Europe may be better off pursuing other capabilities.
Fighting Financial Crime is Central to Ukraine’s Future05/03/2025 10:05:00
On financial crime, both the EU and the Financial Action Task Force expect action. Ukraine should not be distracted.
Three Key Moments from Davos for the Cyber Leadership Community04/03/2025 14:25:00
Davos 2025 spotlighted rising geopolitical tensions, AI disruption, and shifting tech leadership – posing urgent questions for the cyber community and the UK's global strategy.
Unlocking Ukraine’s Mineral Wealth Requires More Than a Trump Deal04/03/2025 11:05:00
The US is set to secure a stake in Ukraine’s mineral revenues, aiming to counter China’s influence – but market challenges may hinder investment and execution.
How Trump’s Environment and Aid Policies Undermine His Latin America Agenda03/03/2025 14:25:00
While Latin America has featured prominently in the new US administration’s foreign policy, the suspension of vital aid and censoring of official discussion on climate change are directly at odds with Trump’s stated security priorities in the region.
Achieving Military Advantage for the British Army Through Energy Transition28/02/2025 14:25:00
Decarbonised technology could enable military advantage when used to generate the vast amounts of electricity demanded by the modern battlefield, and offers an opportunity for the British Army and UK industry to lead within NATO.
Starmer Shows his Hand on Defence Spending27/02/2025 14:25:00
The increase in UK defence spending announced on 25 February has been welcomed by many, but the focus on fractions of a percent must not be a distraction from the real issue of output and generating armed forces capable of being a credible deterrent to aggression.