Monday 11 Dec 2023 @ 16:25
RUSI
Printable version

RUSI Holds Its Inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference

On Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December, RUSI hosted its inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference, in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

SOCConferenceOpening

The conference brought together law enforcement officers, policymakers, academics, researchers, analysts and industry experts to identify key and emerging aspects of the threat to the UK from serious and organised crime.

It provided a unique opportunity for these stakeholders to refine current and future research requirements, as well as to assess how practitioners and researchers can collaborate to enhance the effectiveness of the UK’s response and better measure the impact of law enforcement activity.

The conference included three core sessions, with the aim of building cross-sector collaboration:

  • Upstream: Degrading the most harmful crime groups and networks, and those who enable their activities.
  • Overseas: Protecting the integrity of the UK against organised criminal networks operating internationally.
  • Online: Addressing the evolving criminal use of technology as an enabler of all serious and organised crime threats.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://rusi.org

Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-holds-its-inaugural-serious-and-organised-crime-conference

Share this article

Latest News from
RUSI

Europe Must Urgently Prepare to Deter Russia Without Large-Scale US Support

11/12/2023 14:25:00

NATO’s European members must ramp up investment in ammunition production and focus military training and force structures against key mission sets to credibly deter Russia from exploiting a clash between the US and China in the late 2020s as an opportunity to break Article 5 in Europe.

The ‘Ukraine Model’ for Intelligence Disclosure May Not be the New Normal

11/12/2023 11:05:00

The war in Ukraine heralded a new era of public engagement for Defence Intelligence. However, the Israel–Hamas war has demonstrated that it is not a silver bullet for countering disinformation.

NATO and its Indo-Pacific Partners Choose Practice over Rhetoric in 2023

06/12/2023 10:20:00

NATO has quietly but decisively entered into a new phase of cooperation with South Korea, along with other Indo-Pacific partner countries.

Too Fast, Too Furious? Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender

05/12/2023 16:10:00

What can countries learn from recent experiments in adopting cryptocurrency as a legal tender?

Aluminium: A New Critical Mineral Frontier

05/12/2023 14:25:00

With the transition to a low-carbon world potentially resulting in a large increase in global demand for aluminium, how can concerns around the environmental and geopolitical impact be mitigated?

NATO Leadership: What Next?

04/12/2023 14:25:00

The race is on to fill NATO’s top job when Jens Stoltenberg’s term ends next year, with outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leading the pack.

Can the UK–Japan Relationship Stay on Course?

01/12/2023 14:25:00

With both countries facing the prospect of domestic political changes in 2024, doubts have emerged about whether the momentum of the budding defence and security partnership between the UK and Japan can be maintained.

Clear Five-Eyed Focus Needed on Communist Espionage and Subterfuge

30/11/2023 14:25:00

In the light of recent attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the UK Parliament and Western business organisations, how can allied democracies safeguard themselves against this growing threat?

Money Laundering: The Beating Heart of Organised Crime

28/11/2023 14:25:00

This is the third in a series of articles on the top 10 serious and organised crime threats to the UK and their evolution over the past decade.

Active Wellbeing 2024 – 1-29 February