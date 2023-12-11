RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI Holds Its Inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference
On Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December, RUSI hosted its inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference, in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA).
The conference brought together law enforcement officers, policymakers, academics, researchers, analysts and industry experts to identify key and emerging aspects of the threat to the UK from serious and organised crime.
It provided a unique opportunity for these stakeholders to refine current and future research requirements, as well as to assess how practitioners and researchers can collaborate to enhance the effectiveness of the UK’s response and better measure the impact of law enforcement activity.
The conference included three core sessions, with the aim of building cross-sector collaboration:
- Upstream: Degrading the most harmful crime groups and networks, and those who enable their activities.
- Overseas: Protecting the integrity of the UK against organised criminal networks operating internationally.
- Online: Addressing the evolving criminal use of technology as an enabler of all serious and organised crime threats.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-holds-its-inaugural-serious-and-organised-crime-conference
Latest News from
RUSI
Europe Must Urgently Prepare to Deter Russia Without Large-Scale US Support11/12/2023 14:25:00
NATO’s European members must ramp up investment in ammunition production and focus military training and force structures against key mission sets to credibly deter Russia from exploiting a clash between the US and China in the late 2020s as an opportunity to break Article 5 in Europe.
The ‘Ukraine Model’ for Intelligence Disclosure May Not be the New Normal11/12/2023 11:05:00
The war in Ukraine heralded a new era of public engagement for Defence Intelligence. However, the Israel–Hamas war has demonstrated that it is not a silver bullet for countering disinformation.
NATO and its Indo-Pacific Partners Choose Practice over Rhetoric in 202306/12/2023 10:20:00
NATO has quietly but decisively entered into a new phase of cooperation with South Korea, along with other Indo-Pacific partner countries.
Too Fast, Too Furious? Cryptocurrency as Legal Tender05/12/2023 16:10:00
What can countries learn from recent experiments in adopting cryptocurrency as a legal tender?
Aluminium: A New Critical Mineral Frontier05/12/2023 14:25:00
With the transition to a low-carbon world potentially resulting in a large increase in global demand for aluminium, how can concerns around the environmental and geopolitical impact be mitigated?
NATO Leadership: What Next?04/12/2023 14:25:00
The race is on to fill NATO’s top job when Jens Stoltenberg’s term ends next year, with outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leading the pack.
Can the UK–Japan Relationship Stay on Course?01/12/2023 14:25:00
With both countries facing the prospect of domestic political changes in 2024, doubts have emerged about whether the momentum of the budding defence and security partnership between the UK and Japan can be maintained.
Clear Five-Eyed Focus Needed on Communist Espionage and Subterfuge30/11/2023 14:25:00
In the light of recent attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the UK Parliament and Western business organisations, how can allied democracies safeguard themselves against this growing threat?