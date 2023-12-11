RUSI Holds Its Inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference

On Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December, RUSI hosted its inaugural Serious and Organised Crime Conference, in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The conference brought together law enforcement officers, policymakers, academics, researchers, analysts and industry experts to identify key and emerging aspects of the threat to the UK from serious and organised crime.

It provided a unique opportunity for these stakeholders to refine current and future research requirements, as well as to assess how practitioners and researchers can collaborate to enhance the effectiveness of the UK’s response and better measure the impact of law enforcement activity.

The conference included three core sessions, with the aim of building cross-sector collaboration:

Upstream: Degrading the most harmful crime groups and networks, and those who enable their activities.

Overseas: Protecting the integrity of the UK against organised criminal networks operating internationally.

Online: Addressing the evolving criminal use of technology as an enabler of all serious and organised crime threats.

