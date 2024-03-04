RUSI Hosts Second Chain Bridge Forum

The second Chain Bridge Forum was held on 28th February 2024. This flagship UK-Hungary bilateral forum was jointly organised by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA).

The Forum was held at RUSI in London and opened by Andrew Davidson, Chargé d’Affaires of the British Embassy in Hungary and H.E. Ferenc Kumin, Ambassador of Hungary to the UK. It was jointly chaired by Sir Malcolm Rifkind KCMG KC, former Foreign Secretary and Distinguished Fellow at RUSI, and Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security at Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The Forum involved seven discussion panels led by policy experts, industry representatives, academics, and decision makers. The topics included Russia/Ukraine, Asia-Pacific, energy security and human trafficking. This was a formal opportunity to discuss shared challenges and opportunities in foreign policy, economic and social issues. The goal of this cooperative format is to provide a policy platform for discussion and exchange amongst Hungarian and British decision-makers, and representatives of civil society.