RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI Hosts Second Chain Bridge Forum
The second Chain Bridge Forum was held on 28th February 2024. This flagship UK-Hungary bilateral forum was jointly organised by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA).
The Forum was held at RUSI in London and opened by Andrew Davidson, Chargé d’Affaires of the British Embassy in Hungary and H.E. Ferenc Kumin, Ambassador of Hungary to the UK. It was jointly chaired by Sir Malcolm Rifkind KCMG KC, former Foreign Secretary and Distinguished Fellow at RUSI, and Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security at Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
The Forum involved seven discussion panels led by policy experts, industry representatives, academics, and decision makers. The topics included Russia/Ukraine, Asia-Pacific, energy security and human trafficking. This was a formal opportunity to discuss shared challenges and opportunities in foreign policy, economic and social issues. The goal of this cooperative format is to provide a policy platform for discussion and exchange amongst Hungarian and British decision-makers, and representatives of civil society.
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-hosts-second-chain-bridge-forum
Latest News from
RUSI
Hi-Tech, High Risk? Russo-Chinese Cooperation on Emerging Technologies04/03/2024 16:05:00
Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, China has kept the world in suspense regarding its military aid to Moscow.
Imagining a Much Bigger Australian Surface Combatant Fleet01/03/2024 14:25:00
Australia’s latest defence review – addressing the renewal of the country’s navy – charts a vision for a larger fleet over the coming decades.
The Nuclear Option – Russia’s Newest Counter Space Weapon?29/02/2024 14:25:00
Russia appears to be developing a nuclear weapon to be placed in outer space. Such a weapon has the potential to indiscriminately destroy and damage a range of military and civilian satellites, including Russia’s own.
Military Service Accommodation and the Exodus from the UK’s Officer Corps27/02/2024 14:25:00
The decision to end rank-based housing entitlements and to instead allocate all service accommodation on the basis of family size is threatening to decimate officer numbers in the Army and RAF.
Weathering the Storm: Western Security Assistance on the Defensive in Ukraine27/02/2024 09:25:00
Evolving Russian tactics and sustained pressure along the frontline have pushed Ukrainian forces onto the defensive in 2024.
Antisemitism a Threat to Democracy - Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt Addresses RUSI26/02/2024 15:25:00
On 22 February, RUSI hosted Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism and Robin Simcox, Commissioner for Countering Extremism in the UK.
Can the World Bank Group’s Pivot to Private Sector-Driven Growth Succeed?26/02/2024 14:25:00
The new president of the World Bank Group has set out a vision for recalibrating its strategy towards private sector-driven economic growth and development.
The Possible Trump Effect on UK National Security and What to Do About It26/02/2024 11:05:00
The spectre of Donald Trump returning to the White House looms over European security and Ukraine.