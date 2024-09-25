RUSI
RUSI Joins Minister at Labour Party Conference to Discuss Future of UK Defence
RUSI’s Deputy Director-General, Professor Malcolm Chalmers joined a panel discussion with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP at the Labour Party’s Conference in Liverpool.
The panel event, hosted jointly by RUSI and the Fabian Society, focused on the future of the UK’s foreign affairs and defence policy in the context of growing global threats.
In addition to Luke Pollard MP, Professor Chalmers was joined on the panel by Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Jessica Toale MP and the interim Chair of the Fabian Society, Dr Sonia Adesara.
During the panel discussion, Professor Chalmers yesterday said:
The next months will be critical in shaping the longer-term direction of British defence policy, starting with the outcome of the Spending Review at the end of October. We may also begin to understand more what ‘NATO First’ means in practice, not least in terms of how the MoD chooses to prioritise competing short-term demands on its budget.
