RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI joins the Public-Private Sector Advisory Panel of the Counter Ransomware Initiative
RUSI participated for the second time in the annual Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) summit Washington, DC.
At this year’s summit, RUSI became a formal member of the CRI Public-Private Sector Advisory Panel which brings together representatives from the private sector and civil society to support CRI activities. Under the leadership of the Canadian government, the panel aims to “catalyse effective information sharing, build trust through clear expectations and person to person collaboration, and develop best practices to navigate practical hurdles”.
Jamie MacColl of the RUSI Cyber research group joined representatives from over seventy member states and organisations, including the European Union and Interpol, in a panel on the role of public-private partnerships in combating ransomware.
During the summit, the UK Government, along with other countries and several international insurance bodies, endorsed guidance on ransom payments. This initiative originated in a RUSI research paper sponsored by the UK National Cyber Security Centre that recommended the UK Government develop shared best practice guidance on ransom payments to help victims make better decisions.
Commenting on RUSI’s contribution to the Counter Ransomware Initiative, Jamie MacColl, RUSI Research Fellow, said:
Ransomware is one the most intractable cyber policy challenges facing the UK and other countries. The CRI is a unique forum for countries – and now industry and civil society – to come together and develop responses to ransomware.
RUSI’s participation at the CRI forms part of RUSI’s wider research on ransomware, including: the impact of ransomware on individuals, organisations and society, the relationship between cyber insurance and ransomware, and the threat ransomware poses to developing countries.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-joins-public-private-sector-advisory-panel-counter-ransomware-initiative
Latest News from
RUSI
Japan’s New Security: Balancing Tradition with Reality07/10/2024 09:25:00
Taking over as Japan’s new prime minister after narrowly winning the Liberal Democratic Party leadership, Shigeru Ishiba’s approach to foreign and security policy is likely to include several strategic adjustments.
Mercenary Politics: Algeria’s Response to Wagner in Mali04/10/2024 14:25:00
Algeria faces a strategic dilemma as it confronts the Wagner Group's presence in neighbouring Mali, balancing security concerns with its critical relationship with Russia.
Iran’s Missile Attack is a Challenge Israel Can’t Ignore04/10/2024 09:25:00
Iran will be hoping that it has reinforced its credibility in the Middle East with its attack on Israel, but it is more likely to prompt a damaging Israeli response.
Sounion Attack Brings Red Sea Shipping Crisis Back to the Fore03/10/2024 14:25:00
With the long-anticipated threat of a major oil spill resulting from a Houthi attack on a tanker looming, international attention has returned to the shipping crisis in the Red Sea.
What are Iran’s Options after Nasrallah’s Death?01/10/2024 14:25:00
Iran suffered a heavy blow, but it faces no good options in retaliating against Israel.
Five Tests for the New NATO Chief01/10/2024 09:25:00
Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte assumes the mantle of NATO Secretary General amid significant global challenges.
Governing the Sacred: How to Resolve Conflicts over Contested Sacred Sites30/09/2024 14:25:00
This article presents five governance models for managing contested sacred sites, offering tools to help resolve conflicts while balancing religious freedom and social order.
Puzzling Pieces: OSINT and War Crime Accountability in Ukraine30/09/2024 09:25:00
Following Ukraine’s signature of the Rome Statute, paving the way towards full ICC membership, it is more important than ever to ensure that open source intelligence can successfully enable accountability for Russian war crimes.