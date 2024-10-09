RUSI joins the Public-Private Sector Advisory Panel of the Counter Ransomware Initiative

Jamie MacColl of the RUSI Cyber research group joined representatives from over seventy member states and organisations, including the European Union and Interpol, in a panel on the role of public-private partnerships in combating ransomware.

During the summit, the UK Government, along with other countries and several international insurance bodies, endorsed guidance on ransom payments. This initiative originated in a RUSI research paper sponsored by the UK National Cyber Security Centre that recommended the UK Government develop shared best practice guidance on ransom payments to help victims make better decisions.

Commenting on RUSI’s contribution to the Counter Ransomware Initiative, Jamie MacColl, RUSI Research Fellow, said: