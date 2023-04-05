RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI Launches New Project on the Strategic Aspects of Civil Nuclear Power
Against the backdrop of a global energy crisis and the quest for green energy, the renaissance of nuclear power appears to be a solution to pressing challenges.
As part of its Proliferation and Nuclear Policy activities, RUSI will be analysing the factors that shape decision-making on civil nuclear cooperation, focusing on the recipient states. Responsible strategic competition in the civil nuclear field requires a nuanced understanding of potential clients.
The project will investigate two main research questions:
- To what extent have geopolitical and security factors played a role in Romania and Poland’s decision-making on civil nuclear cooperation?
- Which policy tools will be most effective in shaping these countries’ preferences, and what lessons can be learned from these cases to better understand the factors that will shape future nuclear energy cooperation agreements in other countries?
The policy-informed analysis will offer three crucial insights:
- An in-depth examination of the factors that shape civil nuclear decision-making.
- An assessment of the different models of civil nuclear cooperation offered by nuclear suppliers to Romania and Poland, and the security implications of these models.
- A discussion of the lessons learned from these two case studies and the potential threats posed to partner countries by cooperating in the civil nuclear sector with authoritarian regimes such as China and Russia.
This project is funded by the Stanton Foundation and will be led by Ana Alecsandru, a Research Fellow in the Proliferation and Nuclear Policy Programme.
The project’s initial report will be published in September, based on the findings from the first workshop organised at the end of July with experts in this area. The report and the summary of the discussion will inform the framework that will be applied to the two case studies, with a final report being published next year.
The Stanton Foundation is pleased to award Dr Ana Alecsandru a grant to develop a framework to analyse the factors that impact governments' decisions regarding civil nuclear cooperation. We hope this work will successfully help to understand how future nuclear energy cooperation agreements might be developed and what policy tools would be most effective in this process.
Erica Carere
Programme Officer at the Stanton Foundation
One of the main focuses of the Stanton Foundation is to support policy research in international security, with a particular emphasis on nuclear security.
If you are interested in participating in this research by being interviewed, attending the workshops or sharing past research with us, please contact the project lead, Ana Alecsandru, at anaa@rusi.org.
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-launches-new-project-strategic-aspects-civil-nuclear-power
Latest News from
RUSI
European Defence Industry Cooperation: The Problem with Current Incentives04/04/2023 14:25:00
While recent announcements of increased defence spending across Europe are welcome, they will not be enough on their own to strengthen the continent’s defence industrial base.
Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Addresses RUSI03/04/2023 14:25:00
On 30 March 2023, the Rt Hon Graham Stuart MP, Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, delivered the keynote address at a high-level RUSI discussion on energy, security and climate change.
How Will Growth in Renewables Change the UK’s Approach to Energy Security?31/03/2023 14:26:00
The UK’s transition to a wind- and solar-dominated electricity system over the coming decade has major implications for energy security in both the short and long term.
Defending the Rules-Based Order: The US at a Crossroads29/03/2023 16:25:00
If the US is truly committed to the rules-based international order, it should ratify the Rome Statute and join the International Criminal Court.
How Refreshing? An Initial Assessment of the UK’s Integrated Review Refresh29/03/2023 11:25:00
The UK’s recently published update to the 2021 Integrated Review – like the original review itself – is not short on aspiration. But the forthcoming Defence Command Paper Refresh will need to take into account the realities of budgetary constraints.
Shifting Sands: The UK’s Role in a Changing Gulf28/03/2023 14:25:00
The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations, facilitated by China and signed in Beijing on 11 March, was a jolt to the geopolitics of the Middle East. While much attention is rightly focused on what the agreement – and China’s role in it, in particular – says about US influence in the region, it also has significant implications for the UK, for which the Gulf remains of high strategic importance.
The Politics of African National Debt24/03/2023 14:25:00
More than 20 years after global efforts to relieve African national debts, the issue is once again in the headlines. Which countries are at risk, what is at stake, and why is it all so political?
Can Brazil and China Really Pull Off an Alternative Peace Club?23/03/2023 14:25:00
Strategic relations between Lula da Silva and Xi Jinping are likely to strengthen behind their attempt to mediate an end to the Ukraine–Russia war.
Call for Presentations: The UK PONI 2023 Annual Conference22/03/2023 13:25:00
The UK PONI Annual Conference has established itself as the premier UK forum for developing the next generation of nuclear expertise in academia, industry, government and the military. By bringing together emerging and established experts from across the nuclear field, this conference series promotes an informed and diverse dialogue on the most pertinent nuclear issues of the day.