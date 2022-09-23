RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI launches NextGen networking initiative
RUSI has announced the launch of its NextGen initiative, a network for young professionals in any sector with an interest in global affairs.
The NextGen initiative is a new, free to join, network where young professionals can come together, understand, and engage in global issues, build a network, and support one another through the early stages of their careers. NextGen will offer events, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities to interested professionals from the UK and beyond in the early stages of their careers.
NextGen will launch on 14 October with an expert panel introducing and discussing Open-Source Intelligence. Open-source intelligence has been at the core of numerous investigations uncovering human rights abuses, sanction violations, disinformation networks, and much more. Hosted and supported by Deloitte, the event will explore how the rapid increase in the public availability of data is transforming the way intelligence is compiled and analysed.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-launches-nextgen-networking-initiative
Latest News from
RUSI
Seizing the Moment: The UN General Assembly and Ukraine23/09/2022 14:25:00
The UN General Assembly annual session is often dismissed as just a platform for grand speeches.
Vladimir Putin’s Speech – Scrutinised23/09/2022 12:33:00
President Vladimir Putin on 21 September addressed the nation for the first time since the war began in February. In it he announced a partial mobilisation of Russian forces.
The Kaleidoscopic Campaigning of Russia’s Special Services22/09/2022 14:25:00
Russia’s operations against Ukraine have involved the full spectrum of its special services.
Russia’s Vostok 2022 Military Drills: Not Size or Tanks, but Context16/09/2022 11:05:00
Recent exercises held in Russia’s Far East can be seen as the culmination of a series of events, as security cooperation between Russia and China continues to grow.
Contemplating Eucatastrophe: Preparing for the Improbable in Russia15/09/2022 15:10:00
A domestic upheaval in Russia may not be likely, but Western governments would be negligent if they did not plan for the possibility.
Her Majesty and the UK Armed Forces15/09/2022 12:05:00
A former Chief of the Defence Staff reflects on Her Majesty’s unique contribution to the Armed Forces of the UK.
Stopping Al-Qa’ida in Africa Requires United Support for Ethiopia09/09/2022 14:25:00
As terrorist groups including Al-Qa’ida continue to advance across Africa, the international community needs to support the Ethiopian government in restoring stability to the country.
Chile Returns to the Path of Moderation09/09/2022 11:05:00
Chileans have rejected a radical constitutional proposal, thereby deflating a left-wing tilt. There are lessons in this for all of Latin America.