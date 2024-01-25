RUSI
RUSI Research Fellow Jamie MacColl joins Cyber Monitoring Centre Committee
Jamie MacColl, one of RUSI’s Cyber Research Fellows, has been selected to join the recently formed Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC)’s technical committee.
The committee will work to independently declare and categorise major cyber incidents in the UK, ranking incidents on a scale of one to five, with one representing the least severe incidents and five the most impactful. The committee is chaired by Ciaran Martin, the former CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
Through its work, the committee intends to bring greater clarity to complex cyber incidents and support and enable UK companies to better prepare for and respond to incidents.
Commenting on the role, Jamie yesterday said:
Systemic cyber risk is one of the difficult cyber policy challenges for government and industry. I hope that by creating a robust and trusted methodology and mechanism for categorising major cyber events, we can improve our collective understanding of what constitutes a truly systemic incident.
