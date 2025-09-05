RUSI
RUSI Statement: Russia Declares RUSI to be 'Undesirable'
On 2 September 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia announced a prohibition on RUSI undertaking any activities inside Russia.
Reacting to the news that the Russian authorities have prohibited The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) from undertaking activities in Russia – and potentially making associations with RUSI a criminal offence within Russia – Rachel Ellehuus, RUSI's Director-General, recently said:
"Dialogue amongst security experts is key to ensuring regional and global security and even the Soviet Union was committed to this dialogue. We regret Moscow's unilateral decision to impose this ban and see it as a backward step which undermines dialogue, knowledge and mutual security."
"RUSI is the world's oldest and the UK's leading defence and security think tank. We believe we have a vital role to play in informing, influencing and enhancing public debate – including within Russia – to help build a safer and more stable world."
"This ban is part of a much wider campaign to suppress dissent and dismantle civil society in Russia and prevent scrutiny of state activities. The objective of this action is not to silence RUSI, but to silence domestic debate about the Russian government."
“We will continue our work and research while also vigorously defending the safety of our researchers, associates, and colleagues."
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-statement-russia-declares-royal-united-services-institute-be-undesirable
