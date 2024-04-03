RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI to study potential for radicalisation to violence across gaming platforms
On 13 March, Public Safety Canada – a Canadian Government department – announced the award of funding for a two-year programme of work with RUSI, following a competitive tender process. The programme aims to develop a better understanding of how transnational online gaming communities are formed and where these communities might be vulnerable to radicalisation to violent extremism.
RUSI undertakes the programme as part of a consortium of Extremism and Gaming Research Network members. The research will examine how identities are formed for individuals and groups of gamers with a focus on the gendered dynamics of gaming communities. Additionally, it will analyse how toxicity and hate-based discrimination, such as racism and sexism, can connect (violent) extremist ideologies across geography and culture on gaming and gaming-related platforms, such as social media and live streaming services.
Dr Jessica White, Senior Research Fellow for Terrorism and Conflict, and Associate Fellow Galen Lamphere-Englund are the programme leads at RUSI.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr White recently said:
This funding gives our consortium of Extremism and Gaming Research Network colleagues an opportunity to better understand the gendered, transnational dynamics of how online gaming communities are formed and how to better build resilience to extremism within them.
Dr Jessica White
Senior Research Fellow
About RUSI’s Terrorism and Conflict Research Group
The Terrorism and Conflict research group undertakes bespoke, internationally-focused research and advisory services for the UK, EU and wider global audiences. The group draws on its diverse experience and network of experts based in RUSI’s London and Nairobi offices and works in collaboration with RUSI Europe.
The team includes academics, former policymakers, practitioners and researchers who use an evidence-based approach to support policy- and decision-making for counterterrorism, the prevention and the countering of violent extremism, and the facilitation of conflict resolution.
View the Terrorism and Conflict Research Group's work
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-study-potential-radicalisation-violence-across-gaming-platforms
Latest News from
RUSI
The UK's Economic Crime Plan 2: Progress, Pitfalls and Prospects28/03/2024 14:25:00
The UK’s second Economic Crime Plan is on the right path, but the jury is out on whether it will achieve sustainable and long-lasting outcomes.
‘Unconventional Practices’: The Houthi Strikes and UK War Powers26/03/2024 14:25:00
The recent strikes against the Houthis in Yemen have prompted fresh discussions about the UK government’s war powers.
Should the UK Defund Organisations Whose Personnel Commit Serious Crimes?26/03/2024 09:25:00
The UK recently joined several other countries in withdrawing funding from a UN aid agency in response to Israeli allegations of crimes linked to Hamas.
Firearms in the UK: A Stable Threat?25/03/2024 14:25:00
This is the eighth in a series of articles examining the top 10 serious and organised crime threats to the UK and how they have evolved over a decade.
Reimagining Geopolitics in the Age of AI22/03/2024 14:25:00
Given the blistering pace of technological change, we need to look beyond AI’s immediate practical applications and start exploring deeper questions about how it is likely to alter relationships between and within societies.
The Attritional Art of War: Lessons from the Russian War on Ukraine19/03/2024 14:25:00
If the West is serious about the possibility of a great power conflict, it needs to take a hard look at its capacity to wage a protracted war and to pursue a strategy focused on attrition rather than manoeuvre.
With Friends Like These: Orbán's Balkan Allies18/03/2024 14:25:00
EU and NATO leaders should make their red lines known to ensure Bosnia and Herzegovina’s security in the face of Viktor Orbán's backing of Serb secessionism.
China in Sub-Saharan Africa: Sanction-Proof Supply Lines and Dual-Use Ports15/03/2024 14:25:00
Chinese development financing in sub-Saharan Africa has sought, among other aims, to bolster Beijing’s supply chain resilience and dual port maritime strength.
Drugs: An Old Threat Made New15/03/2024 12:15:00
This is the seventh in a series of articles analysing the top 10 serious and organised crime threats to the UK and how they have evolved over a decade. This article traces the journey of the threat and response to drugs – an intractable problem that has contributed to a rise in serious violence over the last decade.