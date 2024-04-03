RUSI to study potential for radicalisation to violence across gaming platforms

On 13 March, Public Safety Canada – a Canadian Government department – announced the award of funding for a two-year programme of work with RUSI, following a competitive tender process. The programme aims to develop a better understanding of how transnational online gaming communities are formed and where these communities might be vulnerable to radicalisation to violent extremism.

RUSI undertakes the programme as part of a consortium of Extremism and Gaming Research Network members. The research will examine how identities are formed for individuals and groups of gamers with a focus on the gendered dynamics of gaming communities. Additionally, it will analyse how toxicity and hate-based discrimination, such as racism and sexism, can connect (violent) extremist ideologies across geography and culture on gaming and gaming-related platforms, such as social media and live streaming services.

Dr Jessica White, Senior Research Fellow for Terrorism and Conflict, and Associate Fellow Galen Lamphere-Englund are the programme leads at RUSI.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr White recently said:

This funding gives our consortium of Extremism and Gaming Research Network colleagues an opportunity to better understand the gendered, transnational dynamics of how online gaming communities are formed and how to better build resilience to extremism within them.

Dr Jessica White

Senior Research Fellow

About RUSI’s Terrorism and Conflict Research Group

The Terrorism and Conflict research group undertakes bespoke, internationally-focused research and advisory services for the UK, EU and wider global audiences. The group draws on its diverse experience and network of experts based in RUSI’s London and Nairobi offices and works in collaboration with RUSI Europe.

The team includes academics, former policymakers, practitioners and researchers who use an evidence-based approach to support policy- and decision-making for counterterrorism, the prevention and the countering of violent extremism, and the facilitation of conflict resolution.

