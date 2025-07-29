RUSI
RUSI Welcomes Anne Neuberger as Distinguished Fellow
Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger has been appointed as a Distinguished Fellow of RUSI for an initial three-year period.
RUSI's network of Associate, Senior and Distinguished Fellows provide a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Institute. Anne Neuberger is an internationally recognised leader in national security, intelligence operations, cyber and emerging technology policy already serves in a similar capacity at the Hoover Institution as well as holding a position as the Frank E. and Arthur W. Payne Distinguished Lecturer at Stanford University and as a strategic advisor at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.
From 2021 to 2025, Ms Neuberger served as Deputy National Security Advisor. In that role she had primary responsibility for national policy around cyber warfare, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, including quantum, spectrum and advanced telecommunications (5G/6G). In the role, she placed a significant focus on international cooperation, building the largest international partnership of 70 countries to combat cyber threats and money laundering via cryptocurrencies. The UK was a founding member of this partnership.
She has been awarded DoD and NSA’s highest civilian awards, as well as a Presidential Rank Award and also holds an MBA and Master of International Affairs from Columbia University.
British F-35 Stuck in India: a PR Disaster?28/07/2025 14:25:00
An RAF F-35B, stranded at an airport in Kerala province for several weeks, casts a pall over the image of the UK's air combat power in the midst of Highmast, an operation intended to declare full operational capacity for the fleet.
