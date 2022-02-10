RUSI Wins Award for Best Think Tank for Foreign Affairs

We are delighted to announce that RUSI has won the Foreign Affairs Award in Prospect Magazine’s 20th Annual Think Tank Awards.

As the judges noted the Foreign Affairs Award was a “competitive category”, adding RUSI deserved the recognition “for its study tracking the UK’s Integrated Review on Security, Defence and Foreign Policy”.

RUSI’s analysis informed the policymaking process in the run up to the Integrated Review, which was acknowledged by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in the House of Commons in September 2020. In addition, and in the wake of the Review’s publication, RUSI led the national conversation on the UK’s nuclear weapons programme with briefings to Parliament and the media.

Responding to the award, Sir David Lidington, RUSI’s Chair, yesterday said:

As independent and trusted thought-leaders, our role of providing independent analysis to policymakers on their strategic priorities has never been more important. This award is recognition of our ability to shape the national debate on key foreign policy issues.

Dr Karin von Hippel, Director-General of RUSI added: