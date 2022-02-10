RUSI
|Printable version
RUSI Wins Award for Best Think Tank for Foreign Affairs
We are delighted to announce that RUSI has won the Foreign Affairs Award in Prospect Magazine’s 20th Annual Think Tank Awards.
As the judges noted the Foreign Affairs Award was a “competitive category”, adding RUSI deserved the recognition “for its study tracking the UK’s Integrated Review on Security, Defence and Foreign Policy”.
RUSI’s analysis informed the policymaking process in the run up to the Integrated Review, which was acknowledged by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in the House of Commons in September 2020. In addition, and in the wake of the Review’s publication, RUSI led the national conversation on the UK’s nuclear weapons programme with briefings to Parliament and the media.
Responding to the award, Sir David Lidington, RUSI’s Chair, yesterday said:
As independent and trusted thought-leaders, our role of providing independent analysis to policymakers on their strategic priorities has never been more important. This award is recognition of our ability to shape the national debate on key foreign policy issues.
Dr Karin von Hippel, Director-General of RUSI added:
“This is a tribute to our wide-ranging expertise, teamwork and creativity as a think tank.”
Original article link: https://rusi.org/news-and-comment/rusi-news/rusi-wins-award-best-think-tank-foreign-affairs
Latest News from
RUSI
Is NATO About to Waste a Good Crisis?10/02/2022 14:25:00
The UK’s plans to double its troop contribution to NATO’s eastern borders is an important political step, but it is also a predictable one that does not address the threat posed by Russia.
Ukrainian Air Defence Options in the Event of a Russian Attack10/02/2022 12:33:00
With few good air defence options, Ukraine’s best strategy is likely to be to forgo challenging Russian freedom of action in the air over the frontlines and instead attempt to inflict a steady drumbeat of losses on any deep-penetration strike or air assault sorties via defence in depth.
Tunisia’s Authoritarian Turn07/02/2022 15:33:00
A country once labelled the Arab Spring's only 'success story' is now in danger of going backwards.
Putin has Put Ukraine on the Horns of a Dilemma07/02/2022 14:25:00
Our researchers, currently on the ground in Ukraine, report on a country that finds itself caught between the threat of invasion and economic ruin; to avoid either, it needs international support.
Turning Words into Action: Russia, Ukraine and Financial Sanctions Options04/02/2022 14:25:00
As Western leaders threaten Russia with massive economic consequences, what might these sanctions actually entail?
Lessons from the Houthi Missile Attacks on the UAE04/02/2022 12:33:00
The recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on the UAE demonstrate both the strengths and weaknesses of long-range strike capabilities as tools of proxy war.
Russia Will Not Stop at Ukraine03/02/2022 16:25:00
The current confrontation is not only about Ukraine; it is also about Moscow’s attempt to stifle Georgia’s sovereign choices.
To Brief, Or Not to Brief: UK Intelligence and Public Disclosure03/02/2022 11:25:00
The UK government’s recent release of information on Moscow’s intentions in Ukraine is not the first time intelligence has been released as evidence, and raises questions about who delivers the message and what information should be used.