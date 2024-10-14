RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security Hosts EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan

At a closed roundtable discussion held at RUSI’s 61 Whitehall offices, EU Sanctions Envoy David O’Sullivan addressed the Institute’s UK Sanctions Implementation and Strategy Taskforce.

The discussion, organised by RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security, brought together policymakers, private sector and academics to discuss the recent developments concerning the circumvention of sanctions against Russia, the EU’s diplomatic initiatives to strengthen their effectiveness, and potential strategies for enhancing outreach to third countries.

As Sanctions Envoy, David O’Sullivan has conducted a series of diplomatic visits to strategic jurisdictions aiming to increase support for international sanctions and counter the circumvention of EU’s restrictive measures to maximise their impact on Russia and disrupt the financing of its war efforts in Ukraine.

About RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security

The Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) was established at RUSI in 2014 by its Founding Director, Tom Keatinge.

The CFS specialises in the intersection of finance and security and is currently celebrating ten years of evidence-based research and insight which have provided solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the finance and security landscape.

Its analysis and actionable ideas aim to challenge the status quo and build resilience in the global response to illicit finance. The group’s work covers a range of state- and non-state-based security threats, which it examines through a financial lens across two primary areas: Financial Crime Policy, and Sanctions, State Threats and Economic Security.

