RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security Hosts Financial Action Task Force President Elisa de Anda Madrazo
The Financial Action Task Force’s President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo addressed a closed roundtable discussion at RUSI’s 61 Whitehall offices, where she outlined her priorities for her presidency.
In July 2024, Elisa de Anda Madrazo assumed the presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global financial crime standard setter, setting out her priorities for her presidency. Her presidency comes at a pivotal moment, as the FATF embarks on a new series of mutual evaluations - the fifth since its inception – using an updated methodology to assess countries’ compliance with its standards.
The roundtable discussion, organised by RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security, brought together policy makers, regulators and the private sector to discuss key presidential priorities relating to financial inclusion, the impact of de-risking, the application of the risk-based approach and the role of risk-based supervision.
About RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security
The Centre for Finance and Security (CFS) was established at RUSI in 2014 by its Founding Director, Tom Keatinge.
The CFS specialises in the intersection of finance and security and is currently celebrating ten years of evidence-based research and insight which have provided solutions to some of the biggest challenges in the finance and security landscape.
Its analysis and actionable ideas aim to challenge the status quo and build resilience in the global response to illicit finance. The group’s work covers a range of state- and non-state-based security threats, which it examines through a financial lens across two primary areas: Financial Crime Policy, and Sanctions, State Threats and Economic Security.
You can read more about CFS's work here.
