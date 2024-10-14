RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security Hosts Financial Action Task Force President Elisa de Anda Madrazo

The Financial Action Task Force’s President, Elisa de Anda Madrazo addressed a closed roundtable discussion at RUSI’s 61 Whitehall offices, where she outlined her priorities for her presidency.

In July 2024, Elisa de Anda Madrazo assumed the presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global financial crime standard setter, setting out her priorities for her presidency. Her presidency comes at a pivotal moment, as the FATF embarks on a new series of mutual evaluations - the fifth since its inception – using an updated methodology to assess countries’ compliance with its standards.

The roundtable discussion, organised by RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security, brought together policy makers, regulators and the private sector to discuss key presidential priorities relating to financial inclusion, the impact of de-risking, the application of the risk-based approach and the role of risk-based supervision.

