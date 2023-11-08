RUSI’s Cyber Research Group leads briefing to the White House’s International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI)

Last week, the Director of RUSI’s Cyber Research Group James Sullivan presented the team’s findings and recommendations on cyber insurance and the ransomware challenge to a collective of 50 nations and international organisations.

The third convening of the CRI in Washington DC brought together like-minded partners, private sector participants, and capacity-building experts to further reshape the cyber environment so members are better equipped to combat the scourge of ransomware.

Drawing on the Institute’s recent paper, Cyber Insurance and the Ransomware Challenge, James outlined the growing challenges posed by ransomware, the role of cyber insurance, as well as a number of policy recommendations to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem. The paper was authored by James and RUSI colleagues Jamie MacColl and Dr Gareth Mott, as well as Dr Jason R. C. Nurse (University of Kent), Sarah Turner (University of Kent), Professor Edward Cartwright (De Montfort University Leicester) and Dr Anna Cartwright (Oxford Brookes University).

The briefing and report forms part of RUSI’s wider research on ransomware. The associated Ransomware Harms and the Victim Experience project examines the negative impacts of ransomware on victims, economies and societies and comprises two new research papers to be released in early 2024. The research will provide a greater understanding of the harms created by ransomware and how victims are supported by government, law enforcement and society following an incident.

Commenting on his contribution to the Counter Ransomware Initiative, James Sullivan, Director of RUSI’s Cyber Research Group, said: