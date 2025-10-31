Russia alone is prolonging the war in Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland refutes claims that the UK seeks to prolong the war in Ukraine, emphasising the UK’s commitment to a just and lasting peace. Russia alone is responsible for continuing its war (30 October 2025).

Thank you, Madam Chair.

I would like to address the suggestion that the UK is somehow invested in prolonging the war against Ukraine. This assertion is simply untrue, and I believe it is important to set the record straight.

Let me be clear: the UK wants this war to end. This has been a devastating three and a half years, marked by death and destruction on a scale not witnessed in Europe since the Second World War. After consistently calling for an end to this war in this room every week, it should not be necessary to repeat this message. Yet I will: the UK wants this war to end, and without delay. However, I have also consistently stressed that the way in which it ends is of critical importance to all of us. We do not require a history lesson to understand why.

Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security. That is why the UK continues to stand firmly with Ukraine, now and for the long term. It is a commitment to defending international law. It is support for the rights of a sovereign nation under attack. And it is an insistence on a peace that is just and lasting, not just convenient.

Last Friday, the Coalition of the Willing met in London. They welcomed President Zelenskyy’s support for a full, unconditional ceasefire. In contrast, they noted that President Putin had rejected such a ceasefire. The Coalition fully supported President Trump’s comments that the current line of contact must serve as the starting point for any negotiations. They reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the fundamental principle that borders must not be changed by force.

Madam Chair, President Zelensky has repeatedly made clear his readiness for a ceasefire, and for serious peace negotiations. In contrast, President Putin has chosen escalation by launching attacks that have killed children, destroyed hospitals, and, more recently, damaged vital civilian energy infrastructure, inflicting suffering upon Ukraine as winter approaches.

There is one party actively seeking to prolong the war in Ukraine. Russia started this conflict, and it holds the power to end it.

Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine