Russia and Iran have been caught red-handed violating resolution 2231: UK statement at the Security Council

Statement by Ambassador James Kariuki at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Thank you Mr President and I thank the USG for Legal Affairs for his briefing.

This meeting represents another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine and Iran and Russia’s failure to abide by their international obligations.

Russia and Iran have been caught red-handed violating resolution 2231.

Russia is now concocting an argument about process because they cannot defend their actions. We have seen them do this many times before. It is sad that this is now standard procedure for them.

Based on the evidence provided by Ukraine and significant amounts of open source reporting, our view is clear: Iran has supplied UAVs to Russia with which Russia is targeting Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure and these UAVs fall under the list in Annex B paragraph 4 of UNSCR 2231.

Given no prior approval was sought or granted by the Security Council, these transfers represent violations of resolution 2231.

Unlike Russia, we are happy for our position to be verified. We have therefore expressed support for an impartial, expert investigation by the UN Secretariat, in line with its mandate under resolution 2231, so the facts can be clearly established.

As Council members are aware and as others have made clear already, the UN 2231 Secretariat has conducted many such investigations, most recently in UAE and Saudi Arabia. So this is entirely in line with precedent and normal practice.

Russia’s claim we are trying to unduly influence the Secretariat is both absurd and hypocritical. It is Russia, in trying to sustain its disinformation which first attacked the Secretary-General and now the whole Secretariat, just for doing their jobs.

And it is Russia that has threatened to end all cooperation with the UN if the Secretariat does not do as Russia wants.

That is not the behaviour of a country with nothing to hide. It is the behaviour of a bully.

Colleagues, what is Russia trying to do here today?

Russia is trying to make the UN’s ability to monitor implementation of a key non-proliferation resolution subject to a new lock in the Security Council in which Russia itself has a veto.

Russia is again trying to abuse its seat on the Council to shield itself from international scrutiny.

Further open source reporting suggests that Iran intends to transfer yet more UAVs and, potentially, ballistic missiles to Russia. Any such transfers of items could constitute further violations of resolution 2231 and represent a significant escalation.

In using Iranian drones to attack civilians, as part of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is violating the UN Charter, a Security Council resolution and may be committing war crimes. That is quite the hat-trick. These increasingly desperate attempts to distract us from these facts and undermine the system must be rejected.