Russia and the US put nuclear testing back on the table. Is time running out for arms control?

EXPERT COMMENT

Escalating tensions between the world’s two largest nuclear powers come only months before the last remaining US–Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires.

Last week, Russia claimed to have successfully tested two nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable weapons: the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone. The announcement comes only months before the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the US is due to expire.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) places binding limits on the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems by the world’s two largest nuclear powers. It is due to expire in February 2026, risking the removal of the final guardrail restraining the size and visibility of their arsenals – and increasing the risk of a new nuclear arms race.

In a time of deep geopolitical mistrust and diminished diplomatic capacity, preventing escalation and preserving even minimal restraint is an urgent priority.

