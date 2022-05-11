National Cyber Security Centre
|Printable version
Russia behind cyber attack with Europe-wide impact an hour before Ukraine invasion
New UK and US intelligence suggests Russia was behind an operation targeting commercial communications company Viasat in Ukraine.
Russia has been behind a series of cyber attacks since the start of the renewed invasion of Ukraine, it has been announced today by the UK and international allies.
The most recent attack – against Viasat on 24 February – began approximately one hour before Russia launched its major invasion of Ukraine. The NCSC assesses that Russia was almost certainly responsible for the attack.
Although the primary target is believed to have been the Ukrainian military, other customers were affected, including personal and commercial internet users. Wind farms in central Europe and internet users were also affected.
The NCSC also assesses that the Russian Military Intelligence was almost certainly involved in the 13 January defacements of Ukrainian government websites and the deployment of Whispergate destructive malware.
Cyber security leaders from the 5 Eyes, EU and other international allies meet at the NCSC’s Cyber UK conference in Newport today to discuss shared threats.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss yesterday said:
“This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe.
“We will continue to call out Russia’s malign behaviour and unprovoked aggression across land, sea and cyberspace, and ensure it faces severe consequences.”
For more information, read the full press release from FCDO.
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/russia-behind-cyber-attack-with-europe-wide-impact-hour-before-ukraine-invasion
Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster speech at Cyber UK11/05/2022 16:12:00
Steve Barclay today gave a speech at the Cyber UK conference in Wales.
New email security tool launched to help organisations check their defences11/05/2022 10:33:00
A free email security check service helps organisations identify vulnerabilities.
NCSC significantly expands services to protect UK from record number of online scams11/05/2022 09:15:00
A record number of scams were removed from the internet in 2021 thanks to the Active Cyber Defence programme.
NCSC and allies publish advisory on the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities in 202127/04/2022 16:10:00
A joint advisory from the NCSC and international partners details the 15 most commonly exploited vulnerabilities in 2021.
Schools offered free cyber defence tools to help keep out attackers26/04/2022 16:15:00
UK education settings can sign up for the NCSC's Web Check and Mail Check services to protect their websites and email servers from cyber attacks.
UK joins international partners to issue advice on latest Russian cyber threat21/04/2022 16:15:00
An overview of Russian cyber threats to critical infrastructure and mitigation guidance for all organisations.
International cyber security leaders to appear at flagship UK conference11/04/2022 11:15:00
The UK government's CYBERUK 2022 event takes place 10-11 May at the ICC Wales.
Business unity is essential to beat cyber attacks06/04/2022 14:22:00
Comment piece in The Times from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and No 10 Chief of Staff Steve Barclay and Director General of the CBI Tony Danker