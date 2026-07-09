Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Russia cannot rebrand its illegal war of aggression as counter-terrorism: UK statement to the OSCE
Politico-Military Counsellor, Ankur Narayan, rejects Russia's attempts to characterise Ukraine's defence of its territory as terrorism, reaffirms that Ukraine's armed forces personnel are lawful combatants entitled to full Prisoner of War protections under the Geneva Conventions (08 July 2026).
Mr Chair, over recent months the Russian Federation has repeatedly sought to characterise Ukraine as terrorists. Last week in this Forum was the most recent example. This is a deliberate line of argument, designed to reframe an illegal war of aggression as something it is not, and to erode the legitimacy of Ukraine’s self-defence. We will not let it stand unchallenged. Counter-terrorism is not within the mandate of this Forum. But attempts to discredit Ukraine’s legitimate right to self-defence are a “direct and legitimate” concern for us all, as per the Code of Conduct.
Let us be clear: we are discussing Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of its sovereign neighbour. Despite Russia’s repeated insinuations of fighting an illegitimate enemy, Ukraine is defending itself, as per the UN Charter as endorsed by 141 States.
Under Article 43 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, Ukraine’s Armed Forces personnel are lawful combatants. Under Article 4 of the Third Geneva Convention, when captured they are Prisoners of War. And are entitled to the full protections of that Convention. Russia claiming that Ukrainian soldiers are terrorists does not make it true. Neither does it change their protected status as lawful combatants.
Yet ODIHR’s Eighth Interim Report details the torture, ill-treatment and systematic denial of Prisoner of War protections carried out by Russian authorities. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission recorded at least 129 summary executions of captured Ukrainian personnel since February 2022. Nearly every released Ukrainian Prisoner of War interviewed by the OHCHR described being tortured or ill-treated in captivity. This is not “countering terrorism”. Wilful killing, torture or inhuman treatment of prisoners of war are breaches of international humanitarian law.
It is not only the mistreatment of Prisoners of War where Russian actions remain a serious cause for concern. During armed conflict, International Humanitarian Law compels States to abide by the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to protect civilians and civilian objects.
Let’s examine the facts. Last Thursday, on 2 July, The Russian Federation launched its largest attack on Kyiv – to date. The Kremlin’s spokesperson claimed that Russia had struck “military or military‑related facilities”. The facts paint a different picture. 74 missiles. Almost 500 drones. At least 31 civilians killed. More than 90 wounded. Damage in every single district of Kyiv. Apartment blocks, an ambulance station, a hotel, a research institute. On Sunday 5 July, Russia again struck Kyiv. This time with 68 missiles and 351 drones. Residential buildings were hit. At least 21 people have been killed in the Capital so far. These are not isolated attacks. They are part of a sustained campaign since 2022. Once again, we ask the Russian Federation to explain how its targeting procedures are ensuring compliance with the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.
Mr Chair, to summarise. We are talking about Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion. To which Ukraine has a right to legitimate self-defence. The solution remains simple. Russia must end its illegal war of aggression and comply with international law.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-cannot-rebrand-its-illegal-war-of-aggression-as-counter-terrorism-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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