Russia continues to frustrate peace efforts while trying to convince the world it is taking them seriously: UK statement to the OSCE

Ambassador Holland yesterday called out Russia's latest tactics to frustrate efforts to end its war in Ukraine while trying to convince the world it is serious about peace. He confirms that the Kremlin's delay tactics will only redouble the UK's resolve to support Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace.

Thank you, Mister Chair. The UK welcomes the second round of bilateral negotiations that took place earlier this week in Istanbul. We thank Türkiye for again hosting the discussions and the United States for creating the momentum that got everybody to this point. The agreement to a further large-scale prisoner exchange and the return of fallen soldiers is a further step towards building confidence.

We regret, however, that Russia limited the progress that could be made at Monday’s talks by refusing to send, in advance, the memorandum setting out its position on ending this illegal war. The memorandum, when it arrived, revealed no movement away from the maximalist terms that we have all heard before. We also regret that the Kremlin continues to reject a complete, unconditional and immediate 30-day ceasefire.

This is consistent with the tactics that Russia has employed for weeks over peace talks: to draw out the process and refuse to engage in a meaningful way; all while trying to convince the world that it is serious about peace. We see it in this Council and at the United Nations where Russia makes nonsensical claims. Among these is the allegation that those who materially support Ukraine’s sovereign right to defend itself from unprovoked aggression, are undermining peace efforts.

Nobody in this room is fooled; we know who started this war, and we know who is resisting efforts to end it. The UK is committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Delay tactics from the Kremlin will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine defend itself and to use our sanctions to restrict Russia’s war machine.

Thank you.

Invasion of Ukraine