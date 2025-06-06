Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Russia continues to frustrate peace efforts while trying to convince the world it is taking them seriously: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland yesterday called out Russia's latest tactics to frustrate efforts to end its war in Ukraine while trying to convince the world it is serious about peace. He confirms that the Kremlin's delay tactics will only redouble the UK's resolve to support Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace.
Thank you, Mister Chair. The UK welcomes the second round of bilateral negotiations that took place earlier this week in Istanbul. We thank Türkiye for again hosting the discussions and the United States for creating the momentum that got everybody to this point. The agreement to a further large-scale prisoner exchange and the return of fallen soldiers is a further step towards building confidence.
We regret, however, that Russia limited the progress that could be made at Monday’s talks by refusing to send, in advance, the memorandum setting out its position on ending this illegal war. The memorandum, when it arrived, revealed no movement away from the maximalist terms that we have all heard before. We also regret that the Kremlin continues to reject a complete, unconditional and immediate 30-day ceasefire.
This is consistent with the tactics that Russia has employed for weeks over peace talks: to draw out the process and refuse to engage in a meaningful way; all while trying to convince the world that it is serious about peace. We see it in this Council and at the United Nations where Russia makes nonsensical claims. Among these is the allegation that those who materially support Ukraine’s sovereign right to defend itself from unprovoked aggression, are undermining peace efforts.
Nobody in this room is fooled; we know who started this war, and we know who is resisting efforts to end it. The UK is committed to securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Delay tactics from the Kremlin will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine defend itself and to use our sanctions to restrict Russia’s war machine.
Thank you.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-continues-to-frustrate-peace-efforts-while-trying-to-convince-the-world-it-is-taking-them-seriously-uk-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Israel's new aid system is inhumane. Israel needs to end its restrictions on aid now: UK statement at the UN Security Council05/06/2025 14:10:00
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the E10 draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza (04 June 2025).
Supporting farmers to go green in Zambia05/06/2025 13:10:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) backs sustainable farming and eco-tourism in Zambia to cut emissions and create jobs.
Helping communities adapt to storms in Bangladesh04/06/2025 16:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports AI-based forecasting to boost extreme weather preparedness in Bangladesh.
Protecting mangroves in Madagascar and Indonesia04/06/2025 15:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) supports mangrove conservation to reduce the impacts of climate change, protect biodiversity and boost livelihoods.
Unlocking billions in private capital to tackle climate change04/06/2025 14:15:00
The UK’s International Climate Finance (ICF) mobilises billions in public and private funding for clean energy projects in developing countries.
New UK-Moroccan partnerships to grow UK economy03/06/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary in Morocco to forge new business opportunities with Morocco
UK-Morocco Joint Communiqué: Strategic Dialogue 202503/06/2025 10:25:00
The Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom enter an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and sign a series of agreements driving mutual growth and security.
The onus is on Russia and Putin to show they are serious about peace: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/06/2025 16:20:00
Statement given recently (30 May 2025) by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.
Joint Statement of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the first report covering DPRK-Russia military cooperation02/06/2025 14:10:00
Several countries gave a joint statement following the publication of the first report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).
Putin claims to share values of dignity and peace, yet continues to violate them: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/06/2025 11:15:00
Statement by given recently (29 May 2025) Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.