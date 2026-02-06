Russia could signal a willingness to move from coercion to constructive engagement by ending its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: UK statement to the OSCE

Deputy Ambassador James Ford condemns Russia’s mass strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during severe winter temperatures. These actions show Russia is choosing destruction over peace. The UK also urges Russia to release detained OSCE staff members (05 February 2026).

Thank you, Mr Chair.

I will start by underlining again that the United Kingdom condemns Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. Nearly four years on from its 2022 invasion, the Russian Federation continues to inflict mindless suffering on the Ukrainian people. And Moscow’s actions continue to directly undermine the Helsinki principles this organisation exists to protect.

Despite all this, Ukraine remains committed to diplomatic efforts to secure a just and lasting peace. We applaud Kyiv’s sustained engagement in negotiations despite the ongoing brutality of Russia’s attacks. The US-proposed ceasefire on strikes against energy infrastructure could have been a modest step towards creating conditions more conducive to meaningful negotiations. Yet in recent days Russia has continued to launch mass attacks against Ukraine. As my Ukrainian counterpart just set out, on 1 February, Russia hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, injuring six people, and also struck a bus carrying civilians in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that killed 15 and wounded 17 more.

Overnight on 2-3 February, when Kyiv was reportedly colder than the North Pole, Russia launched a massive combined attack with drones and over 70 missiles. Russia’s attack struck multiple cities and further damaged Ukraine’s energy facilities. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians were left without heating while temperatures reached minus 24 degrees. We condemn these inhumane attacks.

Irrespective of any ceasefire proposals, the legal position is clear: attacks expected to disproportionately harm civilians or cause unnecessary suffering violate international humanitarian law. Respecting the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution is not optional or a goodwill gesture. It is the bare minimum required by law.

The Russian Federation should signal it is prepared to choose diplomacy over continued destruction and stop these egregious attacks.

Mr Chair, there is another constructive step Russia could take – and also one fully within Moscow’s gift. Three OSCE staff members remain in Russian detention: Vadym Golda, Maxim Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov. They were detained in April 2022, while performing their official duties under the mandate agreed by all 57 participating States. These individuals were international civil servants acting in support of this organisation’s work.

Each has now spent almost four years in detention. Their families continue to wait for them to come home. We urge Russia to release them immediately and allow them to return to their loved ones.

Ending its senseless aggression – including the sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure throughout winter – and releasing the detained OSCE staff members: Mr. Chair, these are steps Russia could take now. They would be a start towards building the conditions needed for diplomacy to succeed. They would indicate that Russia is willing to move from coercion towards constructive engagement.

The United Kingdom will continue to stand with Ukraine and to uphold the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes – principles that form the foundation of this organisation.

Thank you.

