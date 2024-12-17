Chatham House
Russia has lost prestige after the fall of Assad. It has also been freed of a difficult partner
EXPERT COMMENT
Events in Syria have undermined Moscow’s claims to be a reliable security guarantor. But Russia’s position in the country remains secondary to the war in Ukraine.
The fall of the Assad regime has damaged Russian interests far beyond Syria. First, the collapse is a serious blow to Russia’s reputation as a reliable ally capable of guaranteeing the survival of its partners.
Since its military intervention in 2015, Moscow’s propaganda machine has been positioning Russia as a guarantor of stability and protector of (usually dictatorial) regimes from external pressure and internal threats. This propaganda has always drawn parallels between Assad and the fates of American allies, primarily Hosni Mubarak – trying to set the Kremlin off against ‘unreliable Americans’.
The loss of Assad will undermine the confidence of potential allies in Russian guarantees. At least, it will be difficult for Moscow to claim that ‘we leave none behind’.
