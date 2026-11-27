Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Russia has violated the security architecture it helped create: UK statement to the OSCE
Ambassador Holland rejects Russia's use of history to justify its war against Ukraine, setting out how Russia freely agreed and then violated every pillar of Europe's post-war security architecture. He condemns Russia's baseless use of the language of Nazism (26 November 2026).
Thank you, Mr Chair.
Last week, Russia cited the invasions of Russia in 1812 and 1941 as evidence of attacks from Europe and of Russia’s need for protection. Mr Chair, Europe did learn from the devastation of war. In the decades that followed, we built a security architecture designed to protect every state, including Russia.
In 1945, we agreed the UN Charter. It prohibited the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. Russia has violated that principle repeatedly, most recently when it invaded Ukraine.
In 1975, we agreed the Helsinki Final Act. Russia accepted sovereign equality, the inviolability of frontiers, territorial integrity, non-intervention and the peaceful settlement of disputes. Through its aggression against Ukraine, Russia has violated every one of those principles.
In 1990, we agreed the Charter of Paris. It committed us to a Europe “whole, free and at peace”, in which every state could choose its own future. Russia instead claims the right to determine the choices of its neighbours.
That same year, Russia signed the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. It limited conventional forces, required the exchange of military information and enabled inspections. Russia suspended implementation in 2007 and withdrew in 2023.
Through the Open Skies Treaty, we agreed to build confidence through unarmed observation flights. Russia restricted flights over Kaliningrad and near the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia before withdrawing from the Treaty in 2021.
In 1994, Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum. It committed to respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and existing borders, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against it. It then annexed Crimea and fuelled conflict in the Donbas in 2014, before launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.
At Istanbul in 1999, Russia again affirmed every state’s freedom to choose its own security arrangements. It also made commitments concerning its forces in Georgia and Moldova. Today, Russian forces remain in both countries without the consent of their governments.
Under the Vienna Document, Russia agreed to military transparency, notification and risk reduction. Before launching its full-scale invasion, it refused to explain its military build-up. It subsequently stopped providing required annual information on its armed forces.
None of these agreements was imposed on Russia. Russia negotiated them, signed them and benefited from them. The architecture has not failed. Russia has repeatedly chosen to violate it.
Mr Chair, last week Russia also continued its repeated, baseless use of the language of Nazism. Once again, it deployed historically loaded accusations to vilify Ukraine, smear other participating States and justify its own aggression.
This language is factually baseless and deeply disrespectful to the victims of Nazi repression. Russia appears to have a very different understanding of the characteristics of Nazism than most of us in this room. For them the definition includes daring to challenge Russia’s control of historical memory. The Kremlin has cultivated this narrative for decades alongside a foundational myth of the Second World War as a military and moral victory of the Soviet Union, and by extension, Russia.
Such rhetoric is factually baseless and unbecoming of serious diplomatic exchange. It undermines the dignity of the OSCE and diminishes this Council as a platform for dialogue. The millions who suffered and died under Nazi rule, including across the former Soviet Union, deserve better than to have their memory instrumentalised in support of Russia’s war.
Mr Chair, Europe does not need Russia’s selective lessons in history. Nor does it need a new security architecture built around Russia’s self-perceived spheres of influence. It needs Russia to uphold the architecture it helped create and respect the commitments it freely made.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/russia-has-violated-the-security-architecture-it-helped-create-uk-statement-to-the-osce
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